Piranha Digital launches Video Production Division

Lancashire, UK, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Piranha Digital is proud to announce the launch of its dedicated Video Production Division, Piranha Video.

Piranha Video is a full-service video agency, providing an end-to-end solution. The process is comprehensive, and they put a strong emphasis on pre-production planning. Piranha Video understand that you might not know what you want yet, or you might have specific outcomes you want to see from your video but you’re not sure how to achieve them. When you work with Piranha you are not just buying a video, they will work closely with you at all stages of the process and guide you through your options so they can develop a strong and suitable concept from the beginning.

They are a full-service video production company which means they handle everything from the initial planning, through the creation of ideas, storyboarding, video shooting, production, editing and delivery. The in-house digital marketing team can also provide full strategic support for the marketing of your content on-line and to a wide audience.

At Piranha they take a different approach to video production and put your goals at the centre of the process. They specialise in engaging and effective videos. Whether it’s bringing your product to life, showing how technology works, covering a music event or shooting a fashion show, they simply get the job done.

Established in 2001, Piranha has grown in both size and reputation and is now fully established as one of the most creative and strategic marketing led digital agencies in Lancashire. The head office and creative teams are based in Preston supported by a growing network of sales offices which currently includes Warrington, Blackpool and Manchester. Piranha are an award winning team of dedicated and creative digital and marketing professionals who share the belief that effective marketing is one of the most important elements of a company’s business operations. The team at Piranha live and breathe both digital and traditional marketing and have become part of the fabric of many Lancashire based companies who now view them as part of their day-to-day business structure.

Their expertise covers all the elements of the marketing mix across many varied market sectors and industry segments, both consumer and business to business. Whilst Piranha started primarily providing direct mail, advertising and creative services, over the last decade their business has evolved and now website design and development, search engine optimisation (SEO) AdWords management, digital advertising, e-mail marketing and social media marketing accounts for almost 75% of projects they deliver.

Want to find out more about Piranha Video?

Piranha is a very approachable digital agency and provides a no obligation initial consultancy for clients wanting to review their current digital marketing strategies and procedures. To make an appointment, interested organisations can call 01772 888331 or e-mail becreative@piranha-solutions.com

To learn more,

visit www.piranha-solutions.com , https://video-productioncompany.com/ https://lancashiredigital.agency/

https://www.piranha-internet.co.uk/

Piranha Video

The Chambers

53 Guildhall Street, Preston

Lancashire

UK

Tel 01772 888331

Web Address https://video-productioncompany.com/