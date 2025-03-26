CHETU NAMED TO CRN’S MSP 500 LIST FOR 2025

Sunrise, FL, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, proudly announces it has been named to the 2025 CRN® Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 Category.

“We are honored that CRN® has selected Chetu as one of the Elite 150 MSPs in the country,” said Alexander Ewing-Shaw, partnership manager at Chetu. “Chetu has a robust strategic partnership network that includes major tech brands like UKG, Workday, SAP, and NetSuite. We work with SMBs and Fortune 5000 companies in more than 40 industries worldwide.

“Chetu takes a hybrid approach that uniquely blends custom software solutions with managed IT services, which distinguishes us from traditional MSPs,” he added. “We have a greater ability to solve any IT problem that arises.”

CRN’s annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

“The solution providers on our 2025 MSP 500 list deliver innovative managed services portfolios that enable clients of every size to be more agile and optimize their IT budgets as they grow their business,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and executive Editor CRN, at The Channel Company. “These are the companies that anticipate client tech needs and develop groundbreaking services and solutions that let customers focus on their core business so they can accelerate success.”

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small-and-midsize business market; the Elite 150, which recognizes MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Managed Security 100, which spotlights MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

Ewing-Shaw said Chetu offers application support, cloud management and infrastructure services, cybersecurity, and compliance services, and third-party software integration and customization.

“Beyond managed services, Chetu specializes in custom software applications, partner product support, business and intelligence reporting, AL/ML and data science services, BPO and non-technical processes, and quality assurance,” he added.

In the past year, Chetu has ranked on the CRN® Solution Provider 500 and Tech Elite 150 lists and recognized two team members as Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders.

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/msp500 beginning February 10.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software solutions and support services provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

