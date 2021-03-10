ControlMap Joins Cloud Security Alliance

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — ControlMap, a cybersecurity, and audit readiness company, today announced it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

ControlMap provides a comprehensive online audit readiness solution combined with a partner network of Virtual Compliance Officers (VCOS), Virtual CISOs, security providers, and auditors. Companies can prepare for and complete SOC 2, ISO 27001, and more from a centralized platform. ControlMap is helping companies address multiple certifications at once with its unique control mapping framework.

“With more people working remotely, cloud security is more important than ever. ControlMap’s founding members collectively bring over 40 years of compliance, cybersecurity, and privacy industry and technology experience to the Cloud Security Alliance,” said CEO and Founder of ControlMap, Pallav Tandon. “We look forward to collaborating on best practices, providing thought leadership, and helping with events. ControlMap fully supports the Cloud Security Alliance’s IQ framework and looks forward to meeting and working with its members.”

“Despite the growing adoption of cloud among enterprises, many organizations still struggle to gain control over the numerous cloud security and compliance requirements that exist. For this reason, we are excited to welcome ControlMap to CSA and look forward to their contributions and expertise in the security and compliance space,” said Jim Reavis, CEO, Cloud Security Alliance.

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA’s activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About ControlMap

ControlMap was founded in 2018 to simplify cybersecurity audits. Its online platform automates and streamlines the otherwise complex process, reducing the time needed to prepare and manage audits. Its software supports multiple frameworks and covers all aspects of audit readiness and compliance management. Come learn more at www.controlmap.io.

