SmartBear Webinar Spotlights How Aras Corporation Reduced Application Testing Time from 4 Months to 1 Week

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-webinar-spotlights-how-aras-corporation/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, is hosting the live webinar, “How Aras Accelerated Test Initiatives with TestComplete,” on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. William Turner, VP of Quality and Support at Aras, the only resilient platform provider for digital industrial applications, shares how Aras was able to reduce application testing time with test automation tool TestComplete from four months to one week, and move from entirely manual testing to 88% automated. He is joined by Noel Wurst, Senior Manager of Communications at SmartBear.

WHAT: Live Webinar: “How Aras Accelerated Test Initiatives with TestComplete,”

Hosted by SmartBear

WHEN: Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. EDT/2:00 p.m. – 2.45 p.m. GMT

WHERE: https://smartbear.com/resources/webinars/how-aras-accelerated-test-initiatives-with-testcom/

Product lifecycles are shortening which increases the demands being placed on product teams to meet time-to-market goals. The world’s largest manufacturers are choosing Aras to own the lifecycle of their complex products. Like their clients, Aras was facing challenges as it looked to scale and meet its customers’ needs. In this webinar, attendees hear about the testing challenges the Aras team faced and how TestComplete enabled them to accelerate their testing cycles and continuously deliver high quality software.

TestComplete is an automated UI testing tool that makes it fast and easy to create, maintain, and execute functional tests across desktop, web, and mobile applications. TestComplete integrates tightly with multiple tools you love and has support for over 500 controls, so you can ensure your GUI tests are scalable, robust, and easy to maintain. For more information, go to: https://smartbear.com/product/testcomplete/overview/.

To register for the webinar, go to:

https://smartbear.com/resources/webinars/how-aras-accelerated-test-initiatives-with-testcom/

About SmartBear

At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So our tools are built to streamline your process while seamlessly working with the products you use – and will use. Whether it’s TestComplete, Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, or one of our other tools, we span from test automation, API design, collaboration, performance testing, test management, and more. Whichever you need, they’re easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate. We’re used by 15 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at 24,000+ organizations – including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. Wherever you’re going, we’ll help you get there. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Contact:

Tracy Wemett – BroadPR

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com



All trademarks recognized.

#