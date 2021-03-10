Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market Upcoming Trends, Incredible Possibilities, Business Opportunities and Regional Outlook

According to a new study of Fact.MR, the gonorrhea therapeutics market will reach ~US$ 970 Mn in 2019, and estimated to register a 4% Y-o-Y over 2018. The gonorrhea therapeutics industry will remain influenced by increased attention on new developments in novel therapeutic compounds or antimicrobials for improving the success potential of future treatment.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3761

There has been a significant rise in the prevalence of gonorrhea that is resistant to components of dual antibiotic therapy – ceftriaxone and azithromycin, which is the only recommended treatment for gonorrhea. In addition, resistance to several other antibiotics apart from dual antibiotic therapy resulted in ‘super gonorrhea’, which has become a buzzword in the gonorrhea therapeutics market. With a slew of promising new antibiotics on the horizon, alongside surveillance, education and preventative measures to stymie prevalence of super-resistant gonorrhea, prospects seem bullish for the gonorrhea therapeutics market.

“As gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted bacterium is increasingly learning to withstand the currently available antibiotics, the infection is making progress in its relentless march towards untreatable status. Growing partnerships between companies and organizations, to develop novel drugs that combat the drug-resistant gonorrhea, are highly likely to complement gains in the market,” says Fact.MR report.

Dual Therapy Remains the Treatment of Choice

The market of gonorrhea therapeutics is likely to grow in parallel with the potentially effective drugs that are currently in pipeline. Growing number of clinical trials and rising investments in healthcare industry will continue to pave lucrative avenues of growth for the gonorrhea therapeutics market. The study opines that dual therapy will remain the treatment of choice for gonorrhea, accounting for ~90% market shares. This falls in line with the current recommended regimen for gonorrhea treatment that includes a combination of two antibiotics, azithromycin, which is given orally, and ceftriaxone, an intra-muscular drug.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3761

According to the study, azithromycin will continue to account for greater gains in the gonorrhea treatment market, closely trailed by the third-generation cephalosporin that are increasing gaining traction.

Azithromycin sales for the treatment of gonorrhea are expected to hold ~50% market shares. Sales of third-generation cephalosporin are expected to grow at a rate similar to that of azithromycin in the foreseeable future. As some countries turn to increasing the doses of the recommended gonorrhea drugs in an attempt to overcome the bacteria’s resistance, the demand for macrolide antibiotics and third-generation cephalosporin is likely to grow steadily in coming years.

According to the Fact.MR study, lucrativeness of developed markets – North America and Europe – for gonorrhea therapeutics will endure, primarily underpinned by growing prevalence of STDs and rapidly advancing healthcare infrastructure in these regions. In the US alone, ~1 Mn cases of gonorrhea are reported annually, according to recent studies. Favorable reimbursement policies and government funding to numerous health organizations for the development of drug-resistant gonorrhea treatment will remain the key growth influencers of the market in these regions.

The study further opines that companies in gonorrhea therapeutics market are making bulk investments in building a robust pipeline, while focusing on drug approvals in different regions. However, the overall reluctance of gonorrhea drug manufacturing in line with long regulatory processes and complications associated with eventual antibiotic resistance of drugs could team up against the steady growth of gonorrhea therapeutics market.

Buy Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3761/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com