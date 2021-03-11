Allsoft Ecommerce online service was rebranded and changed its name to Softline Ecommerce

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ — Allsoft Ecommerce, a Softline project, changed its name to Softline Ecommerce and launched a new corporate web-site (ecommerce.softline.com).

As Allsoft Ecommerce develop under the brand of Softline Ecommerce, a global provider of IT solutions and services, It will be able to strengthen positions in the markets of Europe, Asia, and Latin America, expand pool of clients and vendors, introduce new forms of interaction with target audience, and increase awareness of products and services. By choosing online services, customers from 55 countries receive comprehensive business support — from connecting a shopping cart and online payment processing to customer retention, increasing sales and expansion into new markets.

The Softline Ecommerce service actively helps customers to develop e-commerce, from connecting the shopping cart and online payment processing to customer retention.

Softline business is actively expanding both in Russia and in the Asian, European and Latin American markets. Today, Softline online service offers a wide range of expertise in the tax legislation of the countries of operation and in personal data processing. Softline have connected over 100 local payment systems and now offer consummate customer support. Professionals handle over 1,500 calls daily, while the platform processes over 10,000 orders. Customer support is provided in 12 languages, including Thai, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Spanish and Polish. In addition, Softline Ecommerce develops marketing strategies for customers and offers solutions to achieve specific business goals. To meet the needs of the most demanding customers our online service closely interacts with all Softline departments on a wide range of technical, organizational and marketing issues.

In order to actively launch high-quality services in global markets, introduce new forms of interaction with the target audience, expand geographic presence and pool of clients and vendors, the management of the online service has decided to develop further under the Softline brand.

„For many years, our project has been a platform for processing vendor orders. We started to develop successfully in Russia, and then brought our services to global markets. And now Softline Ecommerce is more than a platform, it is a complete e-commerce solution, which includes customer support, marketing support for vendors, and a large number of additional services. We are constantly developing and now have hundreds of client success cases in our pool of experience. The achievements of the project team have been acknowledged internationally. For example, in 2020 our platform received the prestigious Gold Stevie® Awards in the Electronic Commerce Solution category. At the same time, our contact center was recognized as among the world’s best according to the findings of the ContactCenterWorld international competition,” says Grigory Kharevsky, the Marketing Director of the Softline Ecommerce project.

„Rebranding means both new opportunities and immense responsibility. The whole world knows about the high quality of solutions and services provided by Softline. We are ready to accept the challenge, because our services meet all international standards. By way of example, last year the solution Softline Ecommerce received a high rating from the international analytical agency International Data Corporation (IDC) and was included in the Worldwide B2C Digital Commerce Platforms 2020 report. We were greatly honored to get an IDC Vendor Spotlight 2021 personal report,” explains Marina Kuznetsova, the Global Business Development Director.

About Softline Group:

Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. Softline helps customers achieve digital transformation and protect their business with cybersecurity technologies. Their services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services.

Softline Group’s consolidated turnover in 2020 exceeded $2 billion US dollars with sales growth 13.2%. Softline has offices in 55 countries and 95+ cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history, the Group has managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.

For more information, please visit www.softline.com