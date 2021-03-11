https://www.connectrn.com/post/connectrn-awarded-on-the-forbes-america-s-best-startup-employers-2021-list

WALTHAM, Mass., 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ — connectRN, provider of the nurse-centric mobile staffing solution for per diem health care, has been awarded on the Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced yesterday and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

“connectRN has more than doubled in size and strength since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing 100% growth over each of the past three years by supporting our community of nurses and nursing aides through our platform,” said Ted Jeanloz, CEO of connectRN. “We are thrilled to be recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers and continue in our mission to support clinicians by connecting them to an array of employment opportunities while they build a career and community with us.”

America’s Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on average length of employment and online employer reviews

Employer Reputation: company specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs, and social networks

Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of website traffic, headcount growth rates, and industry-referenced job openings

To be considered for the ranking, employers need to have a headquarters in the U.S. and founded between 2011 and 2018. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 7 million data points.

Based on the results of the study, connectRN is thrilled to be recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers 2021.

To view the full list, go to: https://www.forbes.com/americas-best-startup-employers

About connectRN

connectRN is the provider of the nurse-centric staffing app that reinvents the way nurses and other clinicians find per diem work. Using technology, the company connects a community of clinicians, surfacing shifts that match nurses’ preferences while alleviating staffing shortages for health care facilities. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, connectRN is currently staffing throughout the Commonwealth and the U.S. Learn more at connectrn.com and follow on Facebook and LinkedIn.

