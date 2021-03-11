Boston, MA, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ — Jacob Khan’s paper for Organizational Behavior analysis Enron’s organizational culture and makes recommendations for creating a more inclusive organization.

Organizations can reduce stress by incorporating the following how they lead and manage their human capital. i. Give your employees a set of demands and requirements that are considered healthy to maintain a healthy work/life balance. ii. Employers that score low in annual evaluations should be trained and developed. iii. Employers should invest in providing job security and career development. iv. Employers should maintain a healthy work schedule that allows for flex time and other alternative work schedules. v. Some employers should consider creating wellness programs that train employees on how to manage stress.

According to Jacob Khan, “Organizational culture is one of the most important assets of a company. It will put your organization in a position of thriving or coping depending on how well it is fostered.”

Access to Jacob’ paper:

Slide Share:

https://www.slideshare.net/JacobJKhan/organizational-behavior-grad-student-analysis-of-enron-inc-shows-that-high-stress-and-pressure-environment-can-lead-to-a-toxic-culture/JacobJKhan/organizational-behavior-grad-student-analysis-of-enron-inc-shows-that-high-stress-and-pressure-environment-can-lead-to-a-toxic-culture

Harvard Blog:

http://blogs.harvard.edu/jacobkhan/2021/03/10/organizational-behavior-grad-student-analysis-of-enron-inc-shows-that-high-stress-and-pressure-environment-can-lead-to-a-toxic-culture/

Open Scholar:

https://scholar.harvard.edu/files/jacob/files/ob_case_hbs.docx

Research gate:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/349959818_Organizational_Behavior_Grad_student_analysis_of_Enron_Inc_shows_that_high_stress_and_pressure_environment_can_lead_to_a_toxic_culture

About Jacob J. Khan

Jacob J. Khan is a graduate student at Harvard University studying Management and leadership. Jacob is a member of the Harvard Business School Association of Boston and the Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs. Jacob has an interest in leadership and Management. During the regular semester, Jacob Khan works as an Equity Research Analyst at Harvard Business School. Jacob is also the Senior Investment Research Analyst at the Harvard Financial Analyst Club. Jacob Khan has also participated in the JPMorgan Chase investment banking virtual experience, Citi Investment banking, APAC Virtual Experience, and Goldman Sachs Engineering virtual experience in 2020.

Jacob J. Khan’s infographic resume:

Follow Jacob on Instagram & Twitter:

https://www.instagram.com/theivyjake/

https://twitter.com/jacobjkhan1

For more information, visit: https://about.me/jacobkhan/

About Slickster PR & Marketing:

Slickster PR & Marketing is a boutique communications organization located in Harvard Square. We offer services in Marketing, strategic consulting, advisory, and public relations.

For more information, please visit www.slickster.us.