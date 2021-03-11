The Custom Box Packaging Inaugurates Innovative Custom Cardboard Boxes

Glendale Heights, IL, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ — Their recent new customized boxes add to the already existing collection of convenient and enticing packaging solutions.

The Custom Box Packaging is one of the most leading and admired printing and packaging solutions companies. It has launched its attractive and enchanting custom cardboard boxes in the field of the packaging industry.

Custom Cardboard Boxes are an absolute option for small and large businesses to set apart products of a particular brand in the competitive market. These boxes are customized with the help of enthusiastic and skilled graphic designers. Graphic designers prepare a 3D mock up design to have a detailed look and allow consumers to find out which styles and designs are most appropriate for their products.

Cardboard Boxes Packaging is quick to assemble. They have been designed with great styles such as two-piece, tuck end, mailer, pillow, and many more customized styles. The boxes’ printing is done with high-tech and advanced printing technology and with the most sufficient quality ink. Imprinting of the boxes is also done with colorful graphics, logo placement, and inspirational artwork.

The Custom Box Packaging embellish these mesmerizing boxes with many prettification features that enhance the alluring presentation of these Custom Boxes . The additional features include finishing, embossing, debossing, window die-cuts, foiling, and inserts.

The shiny and non-shiny laminate provides an extra gaze to the cardboard boxes. Foiling is done with multiple colors but most widely used foiling colors are silver and gold. Inserts are a special add-on that gives extra protection. Due to easy and convenient assembling, customers can fold and unfold these boxes in real-time animation with a single click.

“We are committed to providing quality-oriented, enticing, and professional-looking custom packaging boxes for all kinds of small and large businesses. We aim to make the printing and packaging solutions process easier,” said Max Claud, Business Manager of The Custom Box Packaging.

He also quoted:

“Custom cardboard boxes are highly customizable, well processed, and lightweight, which ensures the safety of retail products in best possible manners.”

Custom cardboard boxes join The Custom Box Packaging Companies already existing collection of custom packaging solutions. Each customized box has its attributes which act as a branding tool for brands to improve their brand image.

The Custom Box Packaging is a highly eminent and admired packaging solutions company. It is a preference of many small and large businesses. We valued our customers by making the customization and packaging process easier as per their specifications.

