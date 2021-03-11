Aneurysm Clips Market Critical Insights, Trends and Forecast till 2031

Aneurysm clipping is a procedure of accessing the blood vessel directly by performing a craniotomy and placing an aneurysm clip at the base of the aneurysm which cuts it from the blood supply. This procedure has been used for years to treat brain aneurysm which in turn drives the demand for aneurysm clips. The clipping procedure is not only safe and effective but can also be performed on the various types of aneurysms, and even lowers the risk of recurrence for most patients. These factors have led to significant development of aneurysm clips market. Different types of aneurysm clips include titanium clips, cobalt chromium clips and others.

Increasing demand for surgical procedures and incorporation of highly compatible materials into the clips are likely to influence the growth of aneurysm clips market. In addition, availability of biocompatible aneurysm clips in a variety of shapes and sizes for applications in neurological field is expected to create potential growth prospects of the aneurysm clips market. Further, the adoption of these clips are anticipated to majorly accelerate by the increasing access of healthcare facilities across the globe. Continued of manufactures on product innovation and implementation of advanced technologies in medical devices will possibly shape the future of aneurysm clips market.

Aneurysm clips are utilized in a surgical procedures (a permanent fixture in the brain) to treat an aneurysm. The material is made from made from austentitic stainless steels, elgiloy, phynox, titanium alloy, or commercially pure titanium. Aneurysm (a balloon-like bulge of an artery wall) occurs through a weakening of an artery wall which creates a large bulge in the artery. Aneurysm clipping is an approach to treat an aneurysm by putting a little metal clasp over the neck of the aneurysm-the base of the lump. An aneurysm is in this way closed from the bloodstream; it can’t blast or spill blood into the cerebrum. Bulge can rupture artery and become a cause of high bleeding. As the size of bulge increases, it will also increase the risk of rupture of the artery. Surgical procedure might be performed on a cracked or an unruptured aneurysm. Biocompatible aneurysm clippings are utilized as a part of the neurosurgical field are accessible in an assortment of shapes and sizes, with known standard weights. Endovascular coiling and clipping are the minimally invasive procedure that can be used for open surgery which can reduce the risk of infection and also involves repairing and reinforcing damaged blood vessels. Because these surgeries are minimally invasive surgeries recovery time are also less. Small coil, mesh, graft stents are used to close an aneurysm and clip accomplish to stop blood from flowing into an aneurysm but not create disturbance in blood to flow in normal arteries.

Aneurysm clips Market: Drivers and Restraints

Aneurysm clips market is expected to grow in the forecast period due to its increasing demand for the surgical procedures coupled with advanced titanium alloys. The new revolutionizing aneurysm clips is a major driving factor in the global market, it includes latest technology with ultra-slim profile which provides surgeons unprecedented ease of handling and greater visibility of local anatomy, slim blade design, and MRI compatibility preserving tissue integrity. In the recent times, two units were required per method, however, aneurysm clippings sometimes favor complexity and troublesome, and therefore more clasps (around 3.5 for every case) are being utilized. Stable development in unit offers of titanium aneurysm clippings is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, while there will be a diminishing in unit offers of cobalt chromium nickel combinations. The qualities of the titanium combination give insignificant relics and better visualization and in addition having a particular weight lower than the cobalt clips. Along with this technological advancement in healthcare products, growing aging population, favorable economy are driving the growth of Aneurysm clips market. However, a risk associated with operating procedures, rare awareness about the disease are restraints of the growth of the market. High blood pressure, smoking and tobacco, irregular lifestyle, genetic disorders, atherosclerosis, infection of artery, family history of an aneurysm also increase the risk of aneurysm. Symptoms vary according to an area which suffers but major symptoms of an aneurysm are increasing heart rate, pain, bleeding, and others.

Aneurysm clips Market: Segmentation

Aneurysm clips market can be segmented as:

Aneurysm Clip Market by Material Type Titanium Aneurysm Clip Market Cobalt Chromium Aneurysm Clip Market Others

Aneurysm Clip Market by Disease Indication Tumor and Brain Cancer Brain Arteriovenous Malformations Ischemic Stroke Brain Aneurysm Others (Cerebrospinal Fluids, Cerebral Edema, Hydrocephalus and Intracranial Pressure)



On the basis of end user, the market can be segmented as: Hospitals and Cardiac Centers Specialty Clinics Ambulatory surgical centers



Aneurysm clips Market: Region-wise Outlook

The treatment of an Aneurysm clips depends upon the risk factor and type of prevention like prevent growth, prevent rupture, treatment of damage caused by an aneurysm. For large bulge doctors prefer surgeries like endovascular surgery, endovascular clipping and coiling. Advanced technologies are used in these surgeries like stent graft, coil, clips, and catheters. In terms of geography, aneurysm clips market has been divided into seven regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding Japan, Japan Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. In North America, the US is expected to the fastest growing region, 1 in 50 people in the US suffer from an unruptured brain aneurysm. While In Asia Pacific, India and china also high demanding countries for endovascular aortic repair products.

Aneurysm clips Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some key market participants in global Aneurysm clips market identify across the value chain includes Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical, Cyberonics, Codman & Shurtleff, Stryker, Integra LifeSciences, InoMed, Mizuho America, RauMedic, KLS Martin Group, B Braun, and others.

