LCD Panel Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)-enabled electronic devices, such as television, mobile phones and others, is creating potential opportunities for the LCD panel market. In the past couple of years, LCD panels have gained popularity owing to their advanced properties that include less power consumption, compact size and low price. Moreover, over the past two decades, the LCD technology of has made impressive progress. The electronic displays available at present make use of a wide variety of active LCD panels. The LCD panel market is one of the significantly growing markets due to the increasing demand for LCD displays & low power consumption electronic goods, as well as increase in the demand for touch-enabled displays.

Click HERE To get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1454

An LCD panel is designed to project on-screen information. At present, LCD panels are suited with high-mobility electronic equipment. LCDs with improved video quality are gaining momentum in all developed and developing economies. These factors are projected to propel the global LCD panel market.

LCD Panel Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the LCD panel market include an increase in the demand for energy-efficient electronic products as well as for larger and 4K televisions. Furthermore, growth in the demand for energy-efficient electronic devices is surging the global LCD panel market. Demand for high-quality screens, coupled with improving standards of living and inflating disposable income, are among key factors boosting the LCD Panel market. In addition, increase in the adoption of consumer electronic devices is projected to drive the global LCD panel market.

Click here to get a Full TOC of the Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1454

However, one of the major challenges of the LCD panel market are the higher cost and thickness of the display of these devices as compared to other modules. The LCD panel market is expected to witness sluggish and unpredictable growth owing to a quantitative decline in the number of LCD displays. Moreover, financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations around the world, such as fluctuating currency exchange rates and economic difficulties, are some of the major factors hindering the growth of the LCD panel market. However, increased competition from alternative technologies and LCD panel complex structure is likely to limit the growth of the LCD panel market.

LCD Panel market: Segmentation

Global LCD panel market can be segmented as:

Segmentation of the LCD Panel market on the basis of panel size:

Large Size LCD Panel

Small Size LCD Panel

Medium Size LCD Panel

Due to an increase in the demand for large LCD displays, the large size LCD panel sub-segment is expected to register double-digit growth rate in the global market. In addition, due to an increase in the demand for portable electronic devices, the small size LCD panel sub-segment is projected to be the most attractive market sub-segment of the global LCD panel market.

Segmentation of the LCD Panel market on the basis of Application:

Televisions

Smart Phones & Tablets

Desktops & Laptops

Wearable Devices

Other Applications

The smart phones and tablets sub-segment held the largest market share for the LDC panel market in 2017, and the wearable devices sub-segment is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the major players of the global LCD panel market include AU Optronics, Samsung Display, Innolux, LG Display, HannsTouch Solution, InfoVision Optoelectronics, Sharp, Panasonic, CPT Corporation and BOE Technology Group Co.

Pre Book of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1454/S

Regional Overview

At present, North America holds the largest market share for the LCD panel market due an increase in the demand for consumer electronic devices. Due to the presence of key LCD panel manufacturers in China and Japan, Asia Pacific is expected to become the prominent region for the LCD panel market. In addition, the unorganized market of LCD panels in China, Japan and India is creating a competitive environment for global LCD panel manufacturers. Moreover, Europe is the fastest-growing market for LCD panels due to an increase in the adoption of consumer electronics devices. The demand for LCD panels has risen dramatically over the past 12 months globally. The usage of LCD displays in various industries in these regions is boosting the LCD panel market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

LCD Panel market Segments

Market Dynamics of LCD Panel market

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Value Chain of LCD Panel market

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for LCD Panel market includes development of LCD Panel in the following regions:

North America LCD Panel Market U.S. Canada

Latin America LCD Panel Market Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe LCD Panel Market EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia LCD Panel Market

Japan LCD Panel Market

APEJ LCD Panel Market Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East and Africa LCD Panel Market GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation of LCD Panel market

Recent industry trends and developments in LCD Panel market

Competitive landscape of LCD Panel market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com