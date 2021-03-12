ISHIR has been named a fastest growing company by Fort Worth Inc.

Fort Worth Inc. Magazine has honored ISHIR as one of the fastest growing companies in Fort Worth. Join us for this inaugural event as they unveil the 2021 issue of Fort Worth Inc. magazine honoring the Fastest Growing Companies in Fort Worth.

Posted on 2021-03-12 by in Management, Marketing, Media, Software, Technology // 0 Comments

Dallas, Texas, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — ISHIR, a globally diversified leading custom software and mobile apps development company, has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies by Fort Worth Inc. Magazine. ISHIR is honored to be recognized as the one of the fastest growing companies in Fort Worth by Fort Worth Inc. Magazine, with 3-year revenue growth of 84.9%. We are proud that our company was chosen from a group of competitive applicants.

Rishi Khanna, CEO, ISHIR, attributed this achievement to the dedication and hard work of employees. “Our growth has been in terms of number of people and revenue, but mostly our growth has been in terms of the length and breadth of our expertise and knowledge that our people bring in. We hire the best talent and nurture them to offer superior value to our clients.”

He added, “While we’re thrilled at this recognition, it acts like a propellent for us to achieve greater heights.”

About ISHIR
ISHIR has been in the forefront of the ever-changing technology climate through continuous innovation. With a strong expertise in modernizing software development, optimizing cloud infrastructure, minimizing cyber security risks, and leveraging automation through emerging technology. We work with high-growth companies, enterprises, and start-ups to help them scale and achieve transformational results.

To learn more about ISHIR, please visit https://www.ishir.com

Location:
5830 Granite Pkwy
Suite #100-360
Plano, Texas 75024
USA
Toll Free: +1(888) 994-7447
Website: https://www.ishir.com
Email: marketing@ishir.com

