EVENT: The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses

The main objective of this Grand Ball is to transform the Principality for one night by creating a royal atmosphere, in which participants with the soul of princes and princesses deviate joyfully from everyday life to enter the fantasies of fables and mystical dreams. The Gala will inspire participants to immerse themselves in the wonders before their eyes, celebrating the sumptuous life in the heart of Monte-Carlo.

Watch here the event’s website: noblemontecarlo.mc

Delia Grace Noble, soprano and UNICEF ambassador is the artistic director of this project. Together with her team, she strives to turn the most magical creative fantasies into reality, thereby providing unforgettable emotions to the guests of the event.

Do not forget that the Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses is not only an entertaining pastime, but it is also an important charity project. Part of the funds raised at the gala dinner will be donated to the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, as well as the Princess Grace Foundation.