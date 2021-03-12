Pediatric Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market 2021 – 2031 Explore Future Growth With Top Players | AstraZeneca, Ivax Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG

The growth of pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis market experienced a strong decline in 2020 as the entire focus was shifted towards Covid-19 pandemic. Inthe first and second quarter of 2020, major attention was given to drug development for patients suffering from Covid-19 leaving other areas neglected as it created a threat of losing life throughout the world. As ameleoration in Covid-19 cases is found in 2021, the global players are focusing on regaining their previous positions through continuous developments in their offerings.

In 2021, treatment procedures that provide faster recovery rates are catching more attention. Preference to those medications are given which have less side-effects and shows faster results as compared to other ones.

Several side efects are associated with the consumption of pediatric rhinosinusitis’s drugs including vomitting, headache, restlessness, dryness in mouth, irritation, mood swings etc. Manufacturers since 2020 are undergoing researches to introduce new drugs with less side effects and fastest recovery mechanisms.

Addition of new and highly-effective drugs by top players like Novartis and Sanofi Corporation continue to create high demands. The newly approved medicines and treatment procedures are guaranteeing fastest recovery among the patients in comparison to previous methods of treatment which is accelerating the market progress in 2021.

Pediatric Chronic Rhinosinusitis: Market Dynamics

Importantly, pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis is well known to carry a major economical and healthcare resource burden, for its high prevalence in the population. In a 2016 pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis prevalence population study, it was reported that 3.7–7.5 million pediatric population visited per year for pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis in the US. In another study, an estimated children under 12 years underwent treatment for pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis, which was worth $1.8 billion in single year. The major cost outcome of the pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis market lie in finding the underlying cause of the disorder and it’s indicated treatment.

Because of complex nature of pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis etiology and pathophysiology in children, physicians must consider taking series of diagnosis regime before determining productive treatment plan. Many studies have reported that more than 50% of patients with allergic rhinitis suffer from either clinical or radiographic pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis. Besides, diagnosis of pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis is associated with allergic sensitization in majority of cases. Such association not only complicate the diagnosis procedures but also fail to establish treatment management of pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis. The medical evaluation of a pediatric population with pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis must take into account the diverse etiologies that exist for the disease.

Pediatric Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Treatment Type

Drugs Based Steroids Topical Nasal Steroid Systemic Steroids Nasal Irrigation Hypertonic and Isotonic Saline Steroid Nasal Irrigation Topical Antibiotic Therapy, Chemical Surfactant Antibiotics Amoxicillin-Clavulanate Clindamycin, Sulfamethoxazole Levofloxacin Macrolide Therapy Antifungal Therapy

Surgical Based Ethmoidectomy Endoscopic Intranasal Intervention Others



Segmentation by Disease Etiology:

Anatomical differences

Mucosal edema

Non-allergic rhinitis

Unattended foreign bodies

Immune deficiency

Cystic fibrosis

Gastroesophageal Reflux

Nasal tumors

Smoking

Environmental pollution

Sarcoidosis

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis

Significant dental disease

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Mail-order Pharmacies

Pediatric Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis market include AstraZeneca, Ivax Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Sanofi, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cipla Ltd, Lyra Therapeutics, Inc and Pfizer Inc. In addition presence of small and, local manufacturers across regions will account for competiveness in pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis market.

