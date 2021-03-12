Pool Float Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019 to 2029

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Pool Float Market Overview

Pool floats’ wide popularity among children and young adults has aided in its rising sales in the market. The growing involvement of outdoor activities is the major reason for the growth of the pool float market. The market is characterized by the presence of many pool float manufacturers, who are constantly competing to increase their revenue share. The pool float market is highly competitive. Pool float vendors are mainly competing on the basis of factors, such as service portfolio, type of activities, product pricing and safety measures. To improve the revenue share and enhance the existing product portfolio, manufacturers are investing in branding, designing and expanding existing products and services. The pool float market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

Pool Float Market Dynamics

The rise of recreational activities is the major driver that is forwarding the pool float market. Pool side vacations in Asiatic countries demand the use of pool floats. With the immense growth opportunities in the tourism industry, amusement park operators have started to include water parks and water sports within their service line, which has resulted in the increased demand for pool floats. Moreover, pool floats are easy to transport and store when deflated, making it the most popular transported items during vacation. Such aforementioned reasons is expected to lead the pool float market during the forecast period, 2019 to 2029. However, the increased counterfeiting of products of major vendors and the overall safety issues in pools are the reasons hindering the global pool float market.

Pool Float Market Segmentation

The pool float market can be segmented on the basis of occupancy, application, user-type, material and sales channel.

On the basis of occupancy, the pool float market can be segmented into:

Single Person

Two Persons

Party Pool Floats

On the basis of application, the pool float market can be segmented into:

Pool Sitting

Pool Fun

Pool Relaxation

Others

On the basis of user type, the pool float market can be segmented into:

Adults

Kids

Babies

On the basis of material, the pool float market can be segmented into:

Foam

Plastic

On the basis of sales channel, the pool float market can be segmented into:

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Third Party Company Website

Others

Pool Float Market Regional Overview

Due to the presence of a large number theme-based park in North America including parks from vendors such as Cedar Fair Entertainment, Seaworld Parks and Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, this region holds the maximum market share in the pool float market. Moreover, the U.S consists of the largest number of swimming pools in apartments and individual houses where the use of pool floats are much required. The burgeoning popularity of swimming as a sport and poolside refreshment in emerging economies, such as India and China, is promoting the pool float market to grow. Moreover, accelerating urbanization and growth of the tourism industry is increasing the sales of pool float in the Asia Pacific region.

Pool Float Market Key Players

The pool float market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional companies offering a variety of products. The companies device various strategies, such as offering cheap and valuable pool float products to suit every need.

Some of the key players in the Pool Float market are: Happy Inflatable Co., Ltd, Frontgate, Iocean, Intex Recreation Corporation, Funboy, Big Mouth Inc, Arshiner, Bestway, Poolmaster, Inc., Kangaroo Manufacturing and GoFloats.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Pool Float market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the Pool Float market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as occupancy, application, user-type, material, sales channel and region.

The pool float market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends / Issues / Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Rest of MEA)

The pool float market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and competitive assessment industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for pool float market provides an in depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

