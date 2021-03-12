Non-invasive Surgery Market Evaluation Targets Advancement Anticipated until 2029

Non-invasive or minimally invasive surgical and diagnostic procedures have been taking the medical industry by storm. Some of the non-invasive diagnostic procedures include fluoroscopy, MRI, CT, PET, and ultrasonography, which are currently popularly used to diagnose a number of conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and neurological diseases. Rapid adoption of non-invasive diagnostics has also been complementing the growing demand for non-invasive surgical procedures. Most non-invasive surgeries promote faster recovery, and thus, reduced hospital stay and lesser risk of hospital acquired infection.

What’s Shaping the Non-Invasive Surgery Market?

Non-Invasive surgery offers a few advantages over conventional invasive procedures, which mainly include faster results, lesser pain, reduced hospital stay, and rapid recovery. The adoption of non-invasive surgery has witnessed growth along with significant technological advancements, such as the development of robotic surgical units for higher precision. Increasing patient preference for pain-free diagnostics and surgical procedure and quicker recovery are expected to remain the primary influencers driving the market for non-invasive surgery.

Non-Invasive Surgery Market Segmentation

Based on the procedure, the global non-invasive surgery market is segmented into:

Laparoscopic Surgery

Robotic Assisted Surgery

Endoscopic Surgery

Others

Based on therapeutic application, the global non-invasive surgery market is segmented into:

Cardiology

Cancer

Neurology

Dermatology

Others

Based on the end user, the global non-invasive surgery market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Independent Catheterization Labs

Speciality Clinics

Non-Invasive Cardiology Becoming a Sought-after Application Area

Non-invasive diagnostics is growing at a significantly high rate that is primarily attributed to the demand for pain-free imaging, and increased quality and precision of diagnosis. Non-invasive imaging techniques, such as PET, CT, MRI, and ultrasonography are the most popular imaging techniques, and the development of such non-invasive diagnostic procedures is improving the scope of penetration for non-invasive imaging techniques in a range of non-invasive surgical procedures. Owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, globally, non-invasive cardiology has become the most sought-after therapeutic application. Analysis of the non-invasive surgery market by end users reveals that hospitals will continue to hold the maximum share in global market revenue in the near future.

Key Players in Non-Invasive Surgery Market

Some of the manufacturers of non-invasive surgery include Medtronic Plc, Intuitive Surgical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Cogentix Medical, Inc., FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, and Olympus Corporation, among others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Non-Invasive Surgery Market Segments

Non-Invasive Surgery Market Dynamics

Non-Invasive Surgery Market Size

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Number of Procedures

Disease epidemology

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest of MEA)

