Patient Engagement Solutions Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2031 | Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Orion Health Ltd.

Patient engagement solutions have increased in popularity in the recent years, which offer patients greater access to their health information, further encouraging them to engage with healthcare providers or physicians for better health. Growing global demand for patient engagement solutions can be attributed to better health outcomes, improved patient satisfaction, reduction in ER (emergency room) visits, and lower cost of healthcare. In addition, rising awareness of these solutions among government organizations along with the growing need for monitoring personal health are expected to be highly impactful on the development of patient engagement solutions market at the global level.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market – Notable Developments

Some of the leading players operating in patient engagement solutions market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Orion Health Ltd., CipherHealth, McKesson Corporation, Lincor Solutions Ltd., YourCareUniverse, Inc., Medecision, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Athena Health, Inc., Phytel, Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, Medical Information Technology Inc, Trialbee, InterSystems Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, GetWellNetwork Inc., and Emmi Solutions.

In February 2019, CipherHealth, a patient engagement and communication software company announced the rebranding of its comprehensive solution suite to offer a unified experience to its users and customers. It will cover the entire care journey of the patients including pre-arrival education, in-hospital rounding, and follow-up outreach.

In December 2018, Trialbee launched its digital patient engagement solutions that enables patient-centric clinical trials and further allows sponsors and CROs to reduce data variability and enhanced protocol adherence, resulting in lesser drop-outs and improved patient retention.

In April 2018, a leading patient engagement solutions provider McKesson Corporation launched ‘Health Mart Atlas’, a managed-care solution dedicated to deliver high-quality healthcare.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Dynamics

Growth of patient engagement solutions market is likely to be driven by important factors such as expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing use of mobile health solutions, and rise in the demand for wearable health technology. While patient engagement solutions are gaining momentum among geriatric population, implementation of value-based programs in healthcare industry and increasing government initiatives to promote patient-centric care are all anticipated to propel the global expansion of patient engagement solutions market. Growing incidences of chronic diseases, surging geriatric population, and rising awareness of advanced healthcare solutions across the globe will possibly complement the demand for patient engagement solutions in the coming years.

Self-Management Programs and Mobile Technologies to Push Demand

With patient’s focus on self-managing their care, various healthcare organizations worldwide are conducting self-management programs, leading to rise in the demand for patient engagement solutions. Penetration of smartphone culture and advanced network spectrums has improved the capabilities of mobile platform to accommodate healthcare solutions and services which in turn is likely to boost the growth of patient engagement solutions market. Moreover, mobile technologies have been effective in spreading the awareness of causative preventive, and curative solutions of chronic diseases, thereby complementing the market growth.

North America to Contribute Significant Market Revenue Growth

Remarkable development in healthcare infrastructure in terms of service, quality, process, and cost to meet the increasing patient’s expectation has been driving the patient engagement solutions market in North America. In addition, healthcare organizations, especially in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada are incorporating these solution in order to improve the quality of care given to their patients which is likely to accelerate market revenue maximization of patient engagement solutions in these regions.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segmentation

By delivery type, the patient engagement solutions market can be segmented into:

On premise

Cloud based

Web based

By component, the patient engagement solutions market can be segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

By application, the patient engagement solutions market can be segmented into:

Health Management

Social Management

Financial Health Management

Home Healthcare Management

By therapeutic area, the patient engagement solutions market can be segmented into:

Chronic Diseases

Mental Health

Women’s Health

Fitness

Others

By end use, the patient engagement solutions market can be segmented into:

Providers

Payers

Individual Users

