Computer Aided Detection Market to surpass a value of US$ 1.1 Bn by 2025 end | Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Invio Corporation, Siemens Healthcare

Usage of computer aided detection devices has prevailed since the past two decades. Doctors, medical practitioners and research scientists have applied advanced detection mechanisms, owing to an augmented need for expert inferences. These computer aided detection devices are increasingly being used to detect debilitating diseases such as cancer. These devices are equipped to timely identify malignancy and suggest appropriate treatment courses to patients.

On the back of such trends, it is anticipated that the global computer aided detection market shall expand twofold during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, registering a staggering CAGR of 9.8%. The market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2025.

Key Takeaways of Global Computer Aided Detection Market Study:

The oncology segment is set to dominate the computer aided detection market, owing to rising prevalence and diagnosis of cancer. Breast cancer contributes the majority share within the oncology market. The segment is anticipated to capture more than nine-tenth of the market share in the forecast period.

By imaging modality, the mammography segment shall hold the lion’s share in the global computer aided detection market. Increased prevalence of breast cancer and its diagnosis is anticipated to drive the segment’s growth. A market share of over two-fifth and a robust CAGR of 8.3% is projected for the imaging modalities segment.

However, the tomosynthesis segment is soon anticipated to catch up, registering a strong CAGR of 13.6% throughout the forecast period. Better accuracy due to high-contrast imaging and evaluation of dense breasts in comparison to mammography are key growth drivers.

By region, North America shall retain market hegemony throughout the forecast period. Prevalence of breast cancer and the subsequent advancements in imaging techniques are anticipated to steer the market forward. The region is set to capture more than half of the global computer aided detection market.

At the same time, Asia-Pacific appears to be the most attractive market, owing to a large population base and eventual incidence of lifestyle diseases. Projected CAGR for the Asia-Pacific region is a staggering 14.3%.

“The global computer aided detection market shows robust growth prospects, driven by an increasing need for advanced technological means of detecting cancer and other life-threatening diseases. To this end, key manufactures are concentrating on providing efficient screening techniques and streamlining the surgical procedures,” concludes a Fact.MR analyst.

Global Computer Aided Detection Market: Competition Landscape:

The global computer aided detection market is dominated by five players: Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Invio Corporation, Siemens Healthcare and Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Among these, Hologic, Inc., leads the computer aided detection market. A diversified product portfolio, extensive geographical presence and acquisition strategies has enabled it to retain market presence. The company offers digital mammography solutions through its Selenia, SecureView, Trident Specimen Radiography System and Digital SteroLoc.

GE Healthcare accounts for the second largest share in the market. Its healthcare IT solutions encompass mammography systems such as SenoClaire, SenoBright CESM and Pristina Serena 3D devices. Agfa-Gevaert N.V. offers digital radiography services through its CR-10-X, CR-12-X, CR-15-X and CR-30-X platforms respectively.

In addition, Agfa also offers mammography solutions via the MAMORAY HDR C-PLUS FILM which offers exceptional mammography image quality. It is equipped with the Cubic Crystal Technology which minimizes noises and enhances image consistency.

