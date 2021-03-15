Veterinary Respiratory Ventilators Market: Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2031

Respiratory failure may occur due to a decrease in the amount of arterial oxygen and an increased amount of carbon dioxide in the blood. Anesthesia and intubation by positive pressure ventilation is lifesaving. Veterinary respiratory ventilators are of two types, viz. long-term mechanical ventilation and short-term ventilation. Veterinary respiratory ventilators provide oxygen supplementation and carbon dioxide removal in patients suffering from respiratory failure. Positive pressure ventilation (PPV) through the use of mechanical ventilators has been a therapy in patients suffering from respiratory failure.

Major indications for the initiation of positive pressure ventilation (PPV) include hypoxemia refractory to conventional therapy and ventilator failure but it is an invasive and time consuming process, and consumes tremendous resources, emotionally and financially. PPV is usually used in emergency and critical care situations. For long-term ventilation in veterinary medicine, veterinarians prefer ICU ventilators. But patients that come with imminent respiratory failure need to be managed quickly.

In such cases, veterinary respiratory ventilators are used. Veterinary respiratory ventilators have a variety of applications in head trauma, obesity, debilitated patients, or during surgery. Anesthetic ventilators can deliver breathing assistance to a patient by pressure cycled-delivers, volume cycled-delivers, and time cycled-breaths in a given specific interval of time. Veterinary respiratory ventilators are used for stabilization of the ABCDs (i.e., airway, breathing, circulation, and dysfunction).

Veterinary Respiratory Ventilators Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing pet adoption and reimbursement in regions such as the U.S. and Europe are the major factors driving the growth of the global veterinary respiratory ventilators market. Technological advancements in veterinary respiratory ventilators are further driving the demand for the product in matured markets. Advanced features such as adjustable tidal volume, control over respiratory rate, inspiratory time and pressure, etc., make electro-pneumatic ventilators the choice of equipment for veterinary physicians.

Nurses/anesthetists can handle veterinary respiratory ventilators easily, but need continuous observation. However, mechanical ventilation is expensive and labor-intensive. Size issues associated with veterinary respiratory ventilators is the biggest challenge for veterinary medical institutes, and can affect the adoption rate. The unavailability of veterinary respiratory ventilators across some of the developing and under developed countries is another major issue in the global veterinary respiratory ventilators market, and can be a major restraint for market growth.

Veterinary Respiratory Ventilators Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the veterinary respiratory ventilators market has been segmented on the basis of product, end user, and geography.

Based on by product type, the global veterinary respiratory ventilators market is segmented as:

Electro-pneumatic

Mechanical

Electronic

Pneumatic

Based on end user, the global veterinary respiratory ventilators market is segmented as:

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Respiratory Ventilators Market: Overview

According to the University of Florida, Small Animal Hospital, 30% of dogs having pneumonia are successfully taken off with the use of a ventilator, and 75% of dogs having respiratory muscle paralysis observed better prognosis with ventilators. This shows that the market for veterinary respiratory ventilators is increasing for pneumonia and muscle paralysis treatment. According to the survey, approximately 1.5 million patients are ventilated yearly in the U.S. People usually try to treat their pets in at home with their own methodologies, and this can lead to the death of the pet. For this type of population, we need to impart education and awareness. The availability of veterinary respiratory ventilators is very less across emerging markets. The number of patient visits for veterinary respiratory ventilators is on the rise across the globe, which is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the companies investing in the global veterinary respiratory ventilators market.

Veterinary Respiratory Ventilators Market: Regional Outlook

The North America market for veterinary respiratory ventilators holds a largest revenue share owing to presence of major key players, increased spending on pet and increasing research and development activities and introduction of new innovative products. Europe accounts for the second large revenue share in the global veterinary respiratory ventilators market due to increasing concern for pet and rise in disposable income. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth owing to increase in awareness and increased in number of veterinary physicians. China is expected to show significant growth owing to increased number of pet and livestock animals. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to show slow growth owing to lack of awareness among population and less developed healthcare facilities.

Veterinary Respiratory Ventilators Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in the global veterinary respiratory ventilators market include Philips healthcare, Bioseb, DRE Veterinary, Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Inc., Hallowell EMC, Vetronic Services Ltd, Midmark Corp., Magnamed, RWD Life Science, and Smiths Medical ASD Inc., and MATRX MEDICAL INC, among others.

