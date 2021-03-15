Titanium Dioxide Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2027

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

In the recent past, titanium dioxide emerged as an effective coating pigment owing to its high refractive index and light-phobic properties. Globally, the paints industry consumed more than 3Mn Tons of titanium dioxide in 2019. Infrastructural activities coupled with rising commercial and residential construction is ramping up the demand for paints & coatings, thereby escalating the growth of the overall titanium dioxide market during the forecast period.

Significant consumption of titanium dioxide pigments in automotive, owing to high refractive index will spur sales in the foreseeable future. Further, increasing popularity for flexible plastic manufacturing in packaging industry will push the market towards a profitable future. The ongoing shift towards hydrometallurgical production generates novel opportunities for titanium dioxide manufacturers who hope to gain an attractive profit margin. The market is poised to witness a growth rate of over 5% during the forecast period (2019-2027)

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4641

Key Takeaways of Titanium dioxide Market Study

Per capita consumption of titanium dioxide in China is about 1.1 kilograms per year, compared with 2.7 kilograms for Western Europe and the United States

In terms of revenue, paints & coatings is the leading application in the global titanium dioxide market with more than 1.4x growth, and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period

Plastic segment will grow 1.7X during the forecast years. This can be attributed to benefits such as enhanced heat resistance, light resistance and weather resistance of plastic products, protecting plastic products from invasion of UV Rays, improving the mechanical capacity and electrical performance of plastic products

East Asia is a leading contributor in the supply and demand of titanium dioxide supported by low cost of production and increased use of titanium dioxide in various end uses and in major emerging economies such as Japan, China and South Korea.

Rutile has a titanium dioxide content of 94–96%, making it highly desirable as a feedstock. Rutile will witness healthy single digit growth of more than 4% during the forecast.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4641

“Advances in finishing technology continues to receive the maximum attention from titanium dioxide manufacturers. Increasing demand for anti-corrosion coatings in construction and automotive industry is set to proliferate the demand for titanium dioxide in the foreseeable future” says the Fact.MR analyst

Competition Heating Up on Back of Capacity Expansion

Global titanium dioxide market is consolidated in nature. Leading players such as Chemours, Cristal, Huntsman, Kronos, Lomon-Billions and Tronox account for more than 60% market share. Companies are working with customers on sustainable pricing based on total business value. Also, leading players are engaged in improving manufacturing circuit through capacity expansion to encounter consumer demand. It is estimated that the market will experience capacity addition of 200,000 to 300,000 Tons every year

Find More Valuable Insights on the Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for titanium dioxide, with historical data on demand (2013-2018) and expected projections for the period 2019-2027. The report discloses compelling insights into the demand for titanium dioxide on grade (anatase and rutile), application (Paints & coatings, plastic, pulp & paper, cosmetics, others.) across several major regions.

Looking For Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4641

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates