Photodiode Market Set to Witness Steady Growth through 2018 to 2028

Photodiodes are semiconductor devices that convert light into electrical current. Photodiodes are either exposed or packaged with a window or optical fibre connection. Advancements in the consumer electronics industry and an increase in the usage of semiconductors in almost all industry verticals are among factors that have boosted the photodiode market. Photodiodes are versatile products used in different modes. Photodiodes are high-speed as per the surface area and have two modes of operation. In the photovoltaic mode, the dependence upon light is non-linear and the dynamic range achieved is very small. In addition, the maximum speed cannot be achieved in this mode. In the photoconductive mode, the dependence upon light is linear. Generally, photodiodes are used in the electronics industry, especially in detectors and wide-bandwidth optical telecommunications systems.

Photodiodes are optoelectronic devices that are diverse in type & usage and can be adopted for use in almost any electronic device. Photodiodes can be used with infrared light sources such as LED, neon, fluorescent and laser light. Photodiodes are also cheaper as compared to most light detection diodes.

Photodiode Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers for the photodiode market is their increasing usage by the consumer electronics industry, which is accelerating the growth of the photodiode market. In addition, the increasing usage of photodiodes in other industries is boosting the demand for photodiodes. Other factors boosting the photodiode market include the features of photodiodes, which include better frequency response ration, linearity, low noise, can be used as variable resistance devices and very fast operating speed. Another advantage of photodiodes is that they have high sensitivity to light, which makes them highly efficient for focused light-based applications.

However, the market is likely to be restrained by certain technical disadvantages associated with photodiodes, which include specifications such as small active area, rapid increase in dark current that depends upon temperature, the need for amplification at low illumination levels, temperature dependency & poor temperature stability and the possibility of the current being too small & hence insufficient for driving circuits owing to which amplification of photodiode-based circuits is necessary.

Photodiode Market: Segmentation

The photodiode market can be segmented on the basis of type, material, mode, application and region.

On the basis of type, the photodiode market can be segmented into: PN Photodiode PIN Photodiode Avalanche Photodiode Schottky Photodiode

On the basis of material, the photodiode market can be segmented into: Silicon Germanium Indium Gallium Arsenide Lead(II) Sulfide

On the basis of mode, the photodiode market can be segmented into: Photovoltaic Mode Photoconductive Mode Others

On the basis of application, the photodiode market can be segmented into: Electronics Medical Safety Equipment Automotive Aerospace and Defence Communication Systems Others

Photodiode Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global photodiode market identified across the value chain include Everlight, OSRAM, ROHM, Hamamatsu, Kodenshi, TTE(OPTEK), First Sensor AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lite-On Technology, Inc., ON Semiconductor, GCS and Kyosemi Corporation.

Photodiode Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the photodiode market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the North America photodiode market is expected to be a major market in terms of value due to technological advancements in the region, which require the usage of photodiodes in most applications, particularly in medical applications that include detectors for computed tomography and instruments to analyse samples (immunoassays) & pulse oximeters. The North America photodiode market is expected to be followed by the Asia Pacific excluding Japan photodiode market and the Japan photodiode market due to the existence of a large consumer electronic industry in these regions. In terms of growth rate, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan photodiode market is leading the market followed by the Europe and North America photodiode markets.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Photodiode Market Segments Photodiode Market Dynamics Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016 Photodiode Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027 Supply & Demand Value Chain Photodiode Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Photodiode Market Value Chain Photodiode Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Photodiode Market includes North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.) Rest of Europe CIS & Russia Japan APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and product offerings Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective towards market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

