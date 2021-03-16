Meet Shane Jones — The New Tax Outsourcing VP of SLK Global Solutions

Dallas, Texas, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — SLK Global Solutions has further strengthened their already impressive roster with the addition of Shane Jones. The New Tax Outsourcing Vice President brings with him more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage servicing industry. By adding Shane Jones to their team, SLK Global Solutions has shown their commitment to consistently deliver business value and offer the best solution to their clients in the financial services industry.

In his latest role at SLK Global, Shane Jones is expected to execute RETS integrations with leading mortgage servicing systems. He will also be responsible for RETS’ expansion into newer business areas and overseeing client engagements.

RETS is an innovative platform that offers end to end property tax tracking and reporting by combining the latest in technology, decades of industry experience and personalized customer contact services to help lenders get maximum visibility and control in their portfolios. Through the RETS platform, SLK Global Solutions integrates with seven loan servicing systems ensuring higher standards in residential as well as commercial loan servicing.

Shane Jones, an experienced professional in the property tax industry, has previously worked for leading organizations like Mr. Cooper and CoreLogic. Before joining SLK Global Solutions, Shane Jones held the position of Vice President of escrow-tax at Mr. Cooper.

“Shane has served some of the largest companies in our industry and knows well the challenges servicers face and the needs that our company can meet,” said Dustin Smith, senior vice president of real estate tax service at SLK Global Solutions. “With Shane leading RETS platform integrations and capability expansion, we can deliver greater business values to lenders and servicers.”

“Shane’s role will be critical towards expanding the RETS footprint into additional business areas. Not to forget, his expertise will help us make the platform more robust and viable through technology integrations with leading market players,” said Alok Datta, president, SLK Global Solutions.

About SLK Global Solutions

Founded in 2001, SLK Global Solutions is a leading provider of digital platforms and business process management solutions for the banking, cards, mortgage lending, title Insurance, tax services and insurance industries. It offers origination and servicing support for residential and commercial mortgage lending through a suite of mortgage support services and digital platforms like LoanAccel – Pre-Underwriting Support, RETS – Property Tax Services platform and Copasys – Automated platform for enterprise-wide business process testing.