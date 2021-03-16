Relaxed Mobile App: Try Novel Approach to Insomnia and Stress Management

Novosibirsk, Russia, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — Game Mavericks company announces the release of Relaxed, a new mobile app aimed to fix stress-related sleeping problems. It uses an innovative approach to relaxation: meditation techniques are combined with game mechanics and interactive storytelling, thus helping the user to alleviate stress and relax before bedtime. The app is available for free download on Google Play Market and App Store.

According to recent statistical data, over 70% of Americans suffer from insomnia. It is not just a frustrating experience: sleep loss can negatively affect one’s mental and physical health. It increases the risk of developing anxiety, depression, hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, and obesity, also impairing the immune system and cognitive performance. What can be done to address this problem?

It is known that stress is one of the main causes of sleeping problems. If that is the case, insomnia can be alleviated with the help of activities that promote relaxation and create peace of mind. That is what Relaxed mobile app is meant for. It is always at hand when one feels anxiety, has learning difficulties, worries about problems at work, or just cannot fall asleep.

Today there are a lot of relaxation apps in the market, but all of them focus on audio-based techniques such as guided meditation, music, and audiobooks. But researchers have found out that auditory relaxation is not universally optimal. Visually oriented people prefer pictures and videos to aural content, while kinesthetic learners need tactile engagement. That is why Relaxed offers soothing content of different kinds:

– Interactive stories combining 3D visualization and narration

– Soothing games (Sheep Count, Mandala, Match-3)

– Meditation (courses and exercises)

– A vast library of music and nature sounds

– Fragments of audiobooks in various genres.

The creators of Relaxed plan to constantly update the app by adding new content – music, stories, books, and games for deep relaxation and healthy sleep.

“These are complicated times. Many people feel overwhelmed by stress and anxiety, which build up and cause insomnia,” says Andrey Kudrin, CEO of Game Mavericks company. “I used to suffer from insomnia myself and had to consult experts on sleep disorders. That’s when I got the idea of an app that would help people feel peaceful and calm before bedtime. We began to develop Relaxed so that everyone could alleviate stress and beat insomnia in the most suitable way.”

Relaxed mobile app was created by an international team consisting of developers from the US, Canada, Russia, Ukraine, and Taiwan.

Pricing and Availability

Relaxed is available for free download on App Store and Google Play Market. There are in-app purchases of premium content. For more information on the app and its features please visit the website: relaxed.mobi.

Links:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/ru/app/id1552430400

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gamemavericks.relaxed

App website: relaxed.mobi

Company website: http://gamemavericks.com/

About Game Mavericks

Game Mavericks is a software development company specializing in mobile games and apps. Its portfolio includes over 200 products – 3D games, AR-games, multiplayer games, and more. Further information is available at the company website: http://gamemavericks.com/.