Protect Your Home and Landscape with Pride Fencescapes’ Colorbond Fencing

Arundel, QLD, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — As the Gold Coast’s leading fencing company, Pride Fencescapes takes an eco-friendly approach to protecting the parameter of your home or business with its Colorbond Fencing solutions.

With more than two decades’ experience, the Pride Fencescapes team has become one of the most trusted names for their highly effective fencing and retaining wall options.

Their steel-made colorbond product by Blue Scope Steel is one of the most popular choices for business and homeowners looking for a durable, affordable, but highly effective and crisp contemporary-looking fencing that enhances safety and security.

Pride Fencescapes also advocates Colorbond fencing due to its environmental-friendly nature as it will reduce any chemical emission, which, in turn, protects the eco-system.

Colorbond Fencing comes in a range of 14 attractive colours that complement your outdoor space and offers sleek modern lines that not only add to your garden’s appeal, but your neighbours as well.

As Colorbond is made of steel, it is built to last, and no risk of damage from termites, fires, or anything else. It is also low maintenance: you won’t have to repaint every few years as you do with other fences.

Pride Fencescapes is fully licensed and insured, a preferred installer by Bluescope Steel, and recognised as one of ServiceSeeking.com.au’s 10 Best retaining wall builders.

The family-run business was established by Chris Holliday who first subcontracted in Cairns and Sydney, before moving to England to run a successful fencing and landscaping business. On his return home, he settled on the Gold Coast with his family, and embarked on a new fencing and landscaping business dedicated to excellent customer service.

His team are now exceptionally skilled in building timber, colorbond fences, retaining walls, pool fences and gates, and offers fast and honest service.

Mr Holliday said: “There are many unqualified, unlicensed ‘handymen’ who claim to be qualified to build a colorbond fence, and they can produce shoddy or incomplete work, costing homeowners more money in removal and re-build costs.

“These ‘handymen’ don’t have the structural landscaping experience to compare to Pride Fencescapes. We pride ourselves on the service we offer. We ensure the materials we use are from trusted suppliers, so clients can be rest assured they are durable, high in quality and most of all, aesthetically appealing to their garden or yard.”

For a free, no-obligation quote call 0401 197535 or email: admin@pridefencescapes.com.au

Pride Fencescapes: http://www.pridefencescapes.com.au/.