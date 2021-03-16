This CBSE History Study Material for Class 12 Has Every Aspect to Score Excellently In Board Exams

New Delhi, India, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — Rachna Sagar Pvt Ltd—a leading publisher in developing and publishing quality educational books for classes pre-primary till XII, has released the latest Together with CBSE board History book for class 12. The book is completely based on the latest and reduced CBSE syllabus, hence is extremely useful for all aspiring class 12 board students.

This history study material for class 12 is based as per the latest CBSE syllabus and NCERT textbooks. The book is written in a very lucid language with an interactive approach towards the students as well as the teachers.

In an online B2C Google meet held today morning, Mr Lalit Gupta—the Chairman and Managing Director of the company gave an insight into this History book for class 12 to several students. He revealed the following key features that make this study material distinctive among others available in the market:

Chapter-wise

Important Terms and Concepts

NCERT Exercises

Solved Question Bank

Answers to Practice Questions

Practice Papers (2 Solved, 8 Unsolved), Designed on Time Management Skills as suggested by the CBSE Project Work

Talking about the objectives behind releasing the latest Together with CBSE History Study Material for Class 12, Mr Lalit Gupta unfolded the following facts:

The text is primarily designed to equip the students with ideal guidance and practice material to prepare them for getting excellent marks in Class 12 History board examination.

The book will develop thinking skills of the students so that they are able to grasp the examination rubrics and marking scheme of the paper.

If you study through this latest History study material for class 12, you will score best marks in your upcoming CBSE board exam.

Mr Gupta is hopeful that this CBSE board History book for class 12 would help students to get through the board examinations successfully even in this pandemic situation, when full-fledged offline studies aren’t feasible. From the teachers’ point of view too, this History book for class 12 is a good assignment material for the students. After explaining every single feature about this History study material for class 12, Mr Gupta concluded the meet with a beautiful quotation that instilled a spirit of self-confidence among the 12th class students present in the meet—“Don’t stop until you’re proud of yourself.”

