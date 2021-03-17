This CBSE Geography book for class 12 is released with exemplary features

New Delhi, India, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — Rachna Sagar Pvt Ltd is an iconic brand in the publishing market. It’s famous ‘Together with’ study materials and sample papers are ideal resources for the board exam preparations. The company has recently released several CBSE study materials for class 10 and 12. The recently released Together with CBSE board Geography book for class 12 is completely based on the latest and reduced CBSE syllabus, hence is extremely useful for all aspiring class 12 board students.

As this geography study material for class 12 is based on CBSE syllabus and NCERT textbooks, the students would find all useful content to learn and practice for the upcoming board exams. Also, this study material is written in a very simple language with an interactive approach towards the students and teachers. Let’s have a look at its key features:

Chapter wise—

Important Terms and Concepts

NCERT Exercises

Solved Question Bank

Answers to Practice Questions

2. Practice Papers (2 Solved, 8 Unsolved), Designed on Time Management Skills as suggested by the CBSE.

3. Map Work

This Geography book for class 12 is written with the following specific goals:

The text is principally developed to provide the students with ideal guidance and practice material to prepare them for getting excellent marks in Class 12 Geography board examination.

The book will develop thinking aptitudes of the students so that they are able to grasp the examination rubrics and marking scheme of the paper.

If you study sincerely through this Geography study material for class 12, you can easily score full marks in your board exam.

In an exclusive online conference with the principals of a list of private schools across the nation, Mr Lalit Gupta—the Chairman and Managing Director of Rachna Sagar Pvt Ltd authenticated that this book is exclusively built to meet the board exam requisites for the year 2021. As 2020-21 academic session has been stressful for the 12th class students (due to the pandemic situation that is persisting till date!), this Geography study material for class 12 would prove extremely beneficial to the students as they would not feel the gap in their offline studies if they practice this book with complete dedication.

Mr Gupta is optimistic that this CBSE board Geography book for class 12 would help every student to get through the board examinations happily. He also emphasized on the fact that this Geography book for class 12 is a good assignment material for the teachers too. Mr Gupta then held a debate competition for the online guests on the topic “Is hybrid learning a new norm or just a temporary arrangement?” An active participation was seen by all the guests present at the conference and the jury later on announced the winner of the competition. The winner was rewarded with a gift voucher to shop at rachnasagar.in

