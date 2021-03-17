Market Leaders in Lactase Market are Focusing on Developing New Products to Strengthen Their Market Position

The Lactase Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 217 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 298 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.5%, in terms of value. The growing awareness among lactose intolerant population regarding self-diagnosis all across the globe offers potential growth for lactase enzyme, that helps in the production of lactose-free products.

Key players are Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), Kerry Group (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM N.V (the Netherlands), Novozymes (Denmark), Merck KGaA (Germany), DuPont (US), Senson (Finland), Amano Enzyme (Japan), Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India), Enmex (Mexico), Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (US), Nature Bioscience Pvt. Ltd. (India), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Creative Enzymes (US), Biolaxi Corporation (India), Novact Corporation (US), Enzyme Bioscience (India), Infinita Biotech Private Limited (India), Rajvi Enterprise (India), and Mitushi Biopharma (India).

DuPont(US) is a global leader in the development lactase from different sources and for wide range of applications. DuPont has 16 production bases globally and provides products and business solutions to 95 countries in regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East.

DuPont Danisco launched Nurica, a dairy enzyme to help the lactose-free product manufacturers to meet consumer demand for clean label products. Danisco provides improved nutrition, better taste, texture, and greater cost efficiency. This new product launch will help the company to strengthen the product portfolio and also will the help the company becoming global leader in high-value enzymes for catering dairy industry.

Novozymes (Denmark) is one of the major players in the lactase market. Novozymes is a major bio-innovation company providing biological solutions, which involve various applications of enzymes and microbes. The company offers Lactozyme Pure, saphera, and saphera fiber to cater dairy industry for manufacturing of lactose-free products. It records 33% of the sales through essential food & beverage products. The company is growing significantly in European region mainly in countries like France, Germany, and Italy. It also has a strong presence in the North American region.

