Nanoencapsulated Food Additives Market– Insights on Current Scope & Forecast Till 2028

Nanoencapsulated Food Additives Market Overview

Nanoencapsulated food additives are replacing the routinely added food additives by manipulating them at the nanometer level and enhancing their bio-availability and nutritional value of food. The superiority and advantages of nanoencapsulated food additives is expanding rapidly in food science.

Its impact and application in food is attracting great attention from the food nutraceutical and the food preservation sector. The global nanoencapsulated food additives market is majorly distributed in the research segment and several small manufacturers are actively working together.

The nanoencapsulated food additives market has the potential for delivering nutrients and enhancing the bioavailability and delivery of nutraceuticals for therapeutic and other disease prevention effects. The global nanoencapsulated food additives market is expected to further grow during the aforementioned period of 2018 to 2028.

Nanoencapsulated Food Additives Market Dynamics

The technology behind encapsulation is becoming increasingly popular among various other segments other than the nanoencapsulated food additives market. The real growth in this field is dependent on research studies validating the safety of this new application. The applications of nanoencapsulated food additives is emergent but is predicted to grow rapidly in the coming years as the global food industry is always for the lookout for new methods to improve nutritional value, shelf life and traceability of food products and to administer different taste.

Moreover, nanoencapsulated food additives can also be used to promote human health and wellness and to prevent other chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

These reasons could help the nanoencapsulated food additives market grow. However, due to the frequent government backlashes, food manufacturers could be reluctant to be more open in the coming years. Major food companies such as Nestle and Unilever are looking forward to involving themselves in the nanoencapsulated food additives market.

Nanoencapsulated Food Additives Market Segmentation

The global nanoencapsulated food additives market can be segmented on the basis of application and region.

On the basis of application, the nanoencapsulated food additives market can be segmented into:

Emulsification : Bioactive compound, Salmon Oil.

Coacervation : Bioactive compound, Capsaicin, Curcumin and BSA.

Nanoprecipitation : Bioactive compound, β-Carotene, Curcumin, Phytosterol, Quercetin, α-

Freeze Drying : Bioactive compound, Fish Oil, Capsicum Oleoresin, Vitamin E.

On the basis of region, the nanoencapsulated food additives market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South & East Asia

Oceanic countries

Middle East & Africa

Nanoencapsulated Food Additives Regional Overview

The global nanoencapsulated food additives market is led by the United Sates followed by Japan but Asiatic countries, such as China, is expected to become a major market for nanoencapsulated food additives during the aforementioned forecast period.

The current estimates of the current global nanoencapsulated food additives market size are varied due to the difficulties involved in the procurement of information due to commercial and environmental sensitivities. Such drawbacks have caused major food corporations to disassociate themselves.

It can be estimated that all the known applications on nanoencapsulated food additives are currently outside of Europe majorly in the USA, Australia and Israel. Some of the prominent institutions and networks related to nanoencapsulated food additives include: Denmark’s Centre For Advanced Food Studies, Wageningen Bionanotechnology Center (The Netherlands) and NanoteK Consortium USA.

Nanoencapsulated Food Additives Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global nanoencapsulated food additives market are Advanced Bionutrition Corporation (USA), Aveca Group (USA), Balchem Corporation (USA), Cargill Incorporated (USA), Encapsy’s LLC (USA), Firmeinch SA (Switzerland), LycoRed Ltd (USA), Symrise AG (Germany), ABCO Laboratories Inc (USA) and Royal DSM N.V (The Neatherlands).

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the nanoencapsulated food additives market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of nanoencapsulated food additives provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as geographies and application.

The nanoencapsulated food additives market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends / Issues / Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

