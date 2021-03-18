Alpha Foods Takes Convenience Channel by Storm with Alpha Dog Now Available at all Loop Neighborhood Locations

Glendale, CA, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — As the glimmer of a return to life on-the-go post-COVID becomes more of a reality in the coming months and year, Alpha Foods, the leading plant-based food brand known for making alternative proteins that easily and deliciously fit into everyone’s diet, is announcing the brand’s timely entry into all Loop Neighborhoodlocations across Northern California. Billed as today’s choice-quality “next-generation convenience stores,” every Loop store will now proudly carry Alpha Foods’ all-American plant-based hot dog, the ‘Alpha Dog,’ after a highly successful market test in October 2020.

Alpha Foods is recognized across the country for its delicious, convenient plant-based takes on the everyday foods people love. Packed with delicious flavor and protein, Alpha Foods makes opting for plant-based foods an easy choice with its broad portfolio of menu items – from convenient grab-and-go items to core proteins – that satisfy today’s flexitarian consumers.

With its launch in all Loop stores, the expanded availability of the Alpha Dog showcases both brands’ continued commitment to offering high-end, health-conscious options in a convenience store format, proving that nutrition and convenience don’t have to be mutually exclusive. The entirely vegan Alpha Dog is packed with protein and free of GMOs, palm oil, meat, and dairy products.

“Along with our partners at Loop, we are determined to show people and the industry that plant-based, better-for-you foods have a proven place in convenient to-go foodservice formats,” said Lisa Will, VP of Sales at Alpha Foods. “As an innovative plant-based brand, our team at Alpha Foods is excited and eager to work with partners like Loop to find the white space where Alpha Foods can meet the needs of our ever-evolving plant-based and flexitarian customers.”

“The Alpha Dog is just another step in expanding our wide array of sustainable, plant-based offerings,” said Loop CEO & President, Varish Goyal. “We’re excited to continue to be on the cutting edge of what a convenience store is and can be, and we won’t stop until we’ve made healthy food easy and accessible for everyone.”

For more information about Alpha Foods and the brand’s foodservice capabilities, visit eatalphafoods.com/pages/foodservice.

###

About Alpha Foods

Alpha Foods provides unrivaled plant-based convenience through a delicious product roster that provides accessible, meatless and mouth-watering options for all types of consumers. Fueled by the power of plants and founded in 2015, Alpha is based in California and provides sustainable food choices that support animal welfare and a healthier planet. Alpha offers a wide variety of protein-packed, non-GMO, plant-based versions of classic comfort foods that deliver a delicious meatless meal perfect for an on-the-go lunch, dinner or anytime snack—without sacrificing on taste or texture. For more information about Alpha Foods, visit eatalphafoods.com or catch up with the brand on social media: @alphafoods.