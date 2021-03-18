Vardhman Health Specialities announces foray into ‘Adult Immunisation’

New Delhi, India, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Vardhman Health Specialities (VHS Group), India’s first WHO certified pharma distribution company and a market leader in specialty pharma and healthcare supply chain, today announced its foray into ‘Adult Immunisation’ and its plans to grow this as a distinct category and market in India. At an exclusive virtual press meet held today, VHS announced the launch of Immugard, a first of its kind platform and end-to-end vaccine management solution, right from manufacturing to warehouse to mid-level to last mile & end consumer. VHS LogiTech will also implement a unique delivery model reaching out to university & educational campuses, corporate organisations and at-home administration for direct, end consumers.

Vardhman’s group company VHS LogiTech through which business will be conducted for the adult immunisation business, has already invested over INR 15 crore in the new division and platform and plans to invest another 100 crore over the next year, primarily in technology, warehouse infrastructure and R&D. The group as a whole clocked revenues of INR 500 crore in FY 20-21 and plans to double it to over 1000 Cr. In the next two to three years and the adult immunisation division will contribute a significant 30% of this.

VHS Group also announced the appointment of a distinguished Advisory Board headed by esteemed, Dr. Giridhar J Gyani, Director of AHPL, as Chairperson, along with Dr. Sanjeev Singh, Dr Thuppil Venkatesh, PhD, FACBI, FIABMS LEAD MAN OF INDIA, Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmick, Dr. Debashish Gupta and Brigadier Dr Paramjit Singh Dhot.

VHS Logitech has joint hands with Association of Healthcare Providers (AHPL) and with vaccine providers to increase awareness and access to vaccines for Influenza, diphtheria, Pertussis, Tentanuc, Typhoid, Hepatitis A & B, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, among others, manufactured by reputed pharma majors such as Pfizer, Abott, GSK, Sanofi and other key players. As a first step, VHS is in talks for efficient distribution and increase of easy access of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking to media, Mr. J B Chowhan, Chairman of VHS Group said, “The Vardhman Group started its business in pharma distribution way back in 1988 and we are the first and only WHO certified company in the space in India. Over the years, we have built a very strong and efficient storage and distribution infrastructure including cold chain supply management facilities for specialty pharma in the areas of oncology, nephrology, hepatology, virology, cardiology and neurology among others. The COVID 19 pandemic has in a very unexpected and sharp manner brought the spotlight to lack of awareness of the importance and availability of adult vaccines in India. We are happy to be leveraging our experience and expertise in this industry to pioneer this effort and increase adult immunisation for some of the fast growing diseases in India. I am even more happy and glad that we have a highly esteemed advisory board to drive this effort, aptly chaired by Dr. Gyani and I thank him and the team of specialist doctors in joining hands with us in this initiative.”

Raj Sakriya, Director, VHS Logitech, added, “VHS has built a strong and specialty pharma storage capacity of 30,000Sq.ft units across 18 locations pan-India. This includes cold chain storage for pharmaceutical drugs &vaccines that need to be stored -20*c to 25*c degree Celsius. We also work with some of the biggest and leading pharma companies for their distribution. All this only meant we rise up to the current need and use it as an opportunity to get more Indian adults to adapt preventive vaccination like in paediatrics. The drive is part of our pharma 4.0 efforts, wherein we are investing in advanced technology deployment and digitisation to make specialty medication easily accessible.

Dr. Giridhar J Gyani, Chairperson of Advisory Board, Vardhman Health specialities, said, “Unfortunately, despite the rise in paediatric and adolescence vaccination in India, adult vaccination is still a largely ignored area, despite the rise in Vaccine Preventable Diseases (VPD). An estimate 300,000 new Hepatitis B cases occur annually and a lot more people die due to it than COVID 19. Pneumococcal infections kill 40,000 people every year in India. Despite vaccines being available for these diseases and the cost of vaccination substantially lower than the cost of treatment, awareness is low even among well-educated urban adults. I am glad an established group such as VHS has announced and launched this as a distinct offering and I look forward to work with eminent board and strong leadership at VHS to steer this effort.”

About VHS Group:

Vardhman Health Specialities (VHS Group) is a pioneer and global leader in the pharmaceutical distribution sector. Vardhman Health Specialities is India’s 1st & Only WHO Certified GSDP Pharmaceutical Distribution Company. VHS was started in 1988 providing pharma distribution services & by 1994 the Company started focusing on Super Specialty Drugs Distribution. In 1998, VHS became the first Indian Company to have complete, focused supply chain management for Super Specialty Pharmaceutical products with emphasis on Biologics and Biosimilar. Headquartered in Bangalore, VHS has established presence and storage infrastructure, including cold chain supply management in 18 cities across India. It has worked with and handled over 3500 + brands, served 25,000+ clientele in B2B and B2C segments to manage critical care, lifesaving super specialty pharmaceuticals. With a turnover of over 400 cr. In 2020-21, VHS employs more than 400 staff across its 18 offices and warehouses. The group has expanded its network into CROs, Back end Support & B2B Branded Generic Pharmaceutical Distribution. In 2006 the group set up a new entity Novogene and thereafter in 2017 started investing in technology and marketing of super specialty medical devices via Robomed Innovations Pvt Ltd. The group started building its own Digital Healthcare Platforms for End to End Traceability using Block Chain, Drug Efficacy using IOT and End Consumer Servicing with AI under VHS LogiTech in Year 2019. To know more please log on to: https://vardhmanhealth.com www.vhslogitech.com www.coolgix.com www.biomeds.in www.robomed9.com