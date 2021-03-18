ISHIR Ranks on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Texas

Dallas, Texas, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — ISHIR, a globally diversified leading custom software and mobile apps development company, has been named on the Inc. Magazine’s list of the fastest growing companies in Texas. Inc. magazine today revealed that ISHIR is No. 163 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies, with 3-year revenue growth of 84.9%. We are proud that our company was chosen from a group of competitive applicants.

Elated at this recognition, Rishi Khanna, CEO, ISHIR, said that, “ISHIR’s phenomenal growth in a competitive market has been in terms of revenue, employee strength and our service offerings”. He added, “We never miss any opportunity to go an extra mile for our clients which is why our clients want to work with us again and again.”

About ISHIR

ISHIR has been at the forefront of the ever-changing technology climate through continuous innovation. With strong expertise in modernizing software development, optimizing cloud infrastructure, minimizing cybersecurity risks, and leveraging automation through emerging technology. We work with high-growth companies, enterprises, and start-ups to help them scale and achieve transformational results.

