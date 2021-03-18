American Response Team Delivers Emergency Restoration to San Diego Residents

San Diego, CA, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — When the pressures on to solve water damage from storms, fire, and floods, American Response Team is ready and waiting for your call in the San Diego region.

The Vista-based company delivers 24/7/ immediate response to the entire county area and is often held up as leading the industry standard in water damage restoration.

They use state-of-the-art equipment to ensure the fastest and best results for your home and can handle any difficult water removal tasks efficiently so you can get your life back to normal.

Whether it’s emergency water removal and extraction to complete restoration and repairs, American Response Team is on call for any emergency that may arise. They have been called out to deal with weather damage to leaking water pipes and overflowing bathtubs, and water heater malfunctions.

“Our methods and processes mean we are prepared, and our teams are always seeking to go the extra mile to exceed customer expectations,” commented company founder Will Henley.

One of their most popular call outs is dealing with mold, which can proliferate in dark, damp places such as basements, attics, and crawl spaces. Under the right conditions in these areas, mold can grow quickly, causing health risks and potential structural damage.

The company handles mold remediation involving mold clean up and removal by their certified and trained specialists to stop the potential spread to other rooms. They use High-Efficiency Particulate Air vacuums for final mold removal after affected areas have been thoroughly dried and contaminated materials removed.

HEPA vacuums have specialized filters that capture tiny mold particles that would typically pass right through a normal vacuum filter.

As part of the company’s DNA, their technicians go through rigorous in-house and “in-field” training to ensure quality performance and bring their extensive experience and expertise to every job. “We always strive to give clients 100% satisfaction on our workmanship,” added Mr Henley.

Their services have been receiving five-star reviews from highly satisfied clients. Trish P commented: “I bought a house last April with a bathroom that I knew had a mold problem. I called round a couple mold restoration companies and American Response Team was by far the best price. They worked with my budget to get it done. Their guys were fast, efficient, and kept me updated throughout the entire process.”

For more information or to book a consultation, contact 858-750-5923. View their full scope of services at www.amresponse.com.