Magnetic Sensors Market Competitive Landscape, Strategic Initiatives and Forecast, 2025

The Global Magnetic Sensors Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Magnetic Sensors Market is estimated to touch US$ 3.22 billion by the year 2025. Growing consciousness concerning security of automobile together with a general drop in prices of sensors is boosting the demand for magnetic sensors. Furthermore, technical progressions in consumer electronics consistent with propagation of IoT equipment are likely to influence positively, the progress of the magnetic field sensors market.

Key Players:

Allegro Microsystems, Inc.

Alps Electric Co., Ltd

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

AMS AG

Baumer Ltd.

Crocus Technology

Elmos Semiconductor AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

iC-Haus

Infineon Technologies AG

Growth Drivers:

The Magnetic Sensors Market is expected to develop by a CAGR of 6.8% for the duration of the prediction. Promising guidelines by the government relating to the setting up of magnetic sensors in automobiles and their security apparatus are too expected to deliver the boost to the market in the approaching years. Magnetic sensors form an important constituent of direction finding arrangements, utilized in smartphones and automobiles.

Application Outlook:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

The subdivision of automobile is composed to appear by way of the maximum income producing section above the period of prediction. The scope of the magnetic sensor market in automobile uses was appreciated by more than US$ 840 million in the year 2017 and is expected to observe remarkable development above the years of prediction.

Technology Outlook:

Hall Effect

Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR)

Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR)

Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)

The international demand for Anisotropic Magnetoresistance [AMR] sensors was expected to be over 700 million pieces in the year 2017 and is expected to increase by a CAGR more than 10.0% by means of capacity above the period of prediction. Single feature for example great suppleness, better magnetoresistance, and price efficiency, are composed to trigger the call for this category of sensors. Anisotropic Magnetoresistance [AMR] sensing apparatuses are attaining admiration for gaining non – communicating site of substances in motion.

Regional Outlook:

By the source of geography, Asia Pacific was on the front position of the worldwide arena, together by means of capacity and income, in the year 2017 and is expected to preserve its supremacy above the period of prediction. Solid existence of most important sensor companies in Asian nations for example Japan and China has jammed the progress of the provincial market definitely. Furthermore, gushing demand for automobiles and smartphones through the area is projected to shoot the demand for magnetic sensors in the area.

In Europe the demand for magnetic sensors was projected to be nearby to 600 million pieces in the year 2017 and is expected to practice a strong CAGR for the duration of the prediction. Nations through the European Union are nowadays concentrating on acceptance of hybrid cars that necessitate Hall Effect current sensing in automobile’s power arrangements so as to increase the performance and confirm price – efficiency.

