Beverage Stabilizers Market Analysis with Ongoing Trends & Market Revenue

The global Beverage Stabilizers Market was valued at USD 110.9 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 153.8 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018. The key drivers for the market’s growth are the rise in beverage consumption, the multi-functionality of beverage stabilizers, and the increase in the use of natural ingredients in foods due to increasing consumer awareness about healthy diets. Innovation in technology and emerging applications using customized stabilizer blends are significant growth opportunities for the market.

The global market is segmented on the basis of application into fruit drinks, dairy products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, and others (which include tea & coffee and sports & energy drinks). The fruit drinks dominated the beverage stabilizers market; this segment accounted for the largest share in 2017. The increasing range of applications of stabilizers in the beverage industry is expected to fuel their demand for beverage stabilizers during the review forecast period. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the increasing R&D investments from food ingredients companies and ongoing research for vaccinations.

The market is segmented on the basis of function into stabilization, texturization, viscosification, and others such as emulsification, thickening, and anti-crystallization. Beverage stabilizers prevent sedimentation, degradation, and turbidity during beverage processing and provide stability to beverages.

On the basis of the type, the global market is segmented into xanthan gum, carrageenan, gum arabic, carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), and others include pectin, guar gum, and locust bean gum. Xanthan gum is used as a stabilizer, thickener, suspending agent, and emulsifier. It is widely used as an additive in gluten-free products, owing to its better binding characteristics in comparison to other food additives such as guar gum and locust bean gum.

Key players are Cargill (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), DowDuPont (US), Ashland (US), Palsgaard (Denmark), Glanbia Nutritionals (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Advanced Food Systems (US), Chemelco International (Netherlands), and Nexira (France) are the leading players in this market.

