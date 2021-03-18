Diethyl Ether Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

Global diethyl ether market is projected to register average single-digit CAGR over the forecast period

Diethyl ether is a colorless and a highly volatile flammable liquid. It is commonly used as a solvent in laboratories and as a starting fluid for some engines. It was formerly used as a general anesthetic, until non-flammable drugs were developed, such as halothane. It has been used as a recreational drug to cause intoxication.

The chemical industry has witnessed tremendous growth over the recent past and is further expected to see a steady increase in the forecast period. The global diethyl ether market is likely to record average single-digit CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2029. The diethyl ether market across the globe is expected to witness growing opportunities over the forecast period owing to increasing R&D activities in emerging and legacy regions. The global market for diethyl ether is expected to gain enormous incremental opportunities in upcoming years in developing regions. With increasing concerns about the environmental impact of waste materials, the global demand for diethyl ether is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Diethyl Ether Market Dynamics

The factors driving the growth of diethyl ether market includes its use as a catalyst and its use in the manufacturing of specialty plastics. The growing global plastic industry owing to the fast-growing automotive industry, especially in emerging countries, is expected to boost the diethyl ether industry. The growth in the automotive industry and other industries such as the pharmaceutical industry and pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the growth of diethyl ether market in the near future. In addition, its use as a catalyst in a variety of reactions is also likely to boost the diethyl ether market during the forecast period. The need for efficient catalysts and the growing research and development sector along with emerging innovations and technologies is likely to drive the demand for diethyl ether.

The high cost of diethyl ether and the harmful effects it causes to the environment and health are the major restraints of the diethyl ether market. However, fluctuation in supply and prices of raw material is expected to hamper the diethyl ether market growth.

Diethyl Ether Market Segmentation

Global diethyl ether market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry.

On the basis of end-use industry, diethyl ether market is segmented as:

Automotive

Plastic

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Others

Diethyl Ether Market Regional Outlook

North America dominates the global diethyl ether market both in terms of production and consumption, and the trend is anticipated to continue in the foreseeable future. Ether starting fluid is sold and used in countries with cold climates, as it can help with cold starting an engine at sub-zero temperatures. Moreover, increasing industrial investment and massive population in the emerging economies of India and China leading to growth in several end-user industries, such as energy, paint and transportation among others has been driving the demand for diethyl ether in East Asia and South Asia. South Asia is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the global diethyl ether market.

North American and European regions have been recovering from the economic downturn, which has led to the sluggish growth of the automobile industry in these regions; therefore, the diethyl ether market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the near future. Countries like Brazil are expected to see significant growth trends in the automotive industry. This is likely to boost the market for plastics, which, in turn, will propel the diethyl ether market during the forecast period.

Europe’s increasing demand for gasoline will be anticipated to drive demand for diethyl ether in North America and Europe. Moreover, various countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, are increasing their diethyl ether production capacities primarily to lower dependence on imports. Several developing economies in South America and Africa are anticipated to offer huge growth opportunities for diethyl ether market growth.

Diethyl ether Market Key Players

Diethyl ether market is characterized by high degree of competition and the market is dominated by regional players. The key players in the diethyl ether market are mentioned below.

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Americhem Sales Corporation

Halocarbon Products Corporation

LyondellBasell

Spectrum Chemical

