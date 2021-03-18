High Potency APIs Market – Emerging Trends & Global Future Forecasts

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth Boosting Factors:

The growth in this market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for oncology drugs, growing demand for antibody-drug conjugates, increasing focus of leading pharmaceutical companies on HPAPIs, advancements in HPAPI manufacturing technologies, and growing focus on precision medicine.

Projected Revenue Gains in Near Future:

The global High Potency APIs Market is expected to reach USD 26.84 Billion by 2023 from USD 16.49 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR 8.7%. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2023.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=36582475



Opportunity in emerging markets

Emerging economies such as India, China, and the Middle East present high growth opportunities for players in the High Potency APIs Market. In most of these geographies, the market is expected to show a high growth rate in the coming years owing to their huge population, increasing prosperity, and improving longevity (albeit at differing rates).

Diseases like musculoskeletal diseases, glaucoma, and specifically cancer have a significant impact on the health status of people worldwide, with comparatively higher growth rates in developing countries. According to the WHO, in 2014, nearly 66% of all cancer-related deaths occurred in developing countries. Additionally, according to GLOBOCAN 2012, a total of 6.8 million new cancer cases were reported in 2012 in Asia; this is expected to reach 8.4 million cases by 2020, indicating an increase of ~24%.

Furthermore, developing regions have lenient and flexible regulations, which make these markets highly lucrative for providers who are unable to meet the stringent standards set by the federal government in the US. Moreover, developing countries like India and China offer extremely low manufacturing and labor costs and highly skilled labor; this encourages players in developed regions to invest in HPAPI Market.

Target Audience for this Report:

Manufacturers of HPAPI

Distributors and suppliers of HPAPIs

Potential investors in the High Potency APIs Market

Pharmaceutical companies

Biotechnology companies

Contract manufacturing organizations

Life science research centers

Healthcare payers

North America to dominate the HPAPIs market in 2018

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. Factors such growing incidence of cancer, increasing investments in cancer research, technological advancements in HPAPI manufacturing, growing CMOs market, constructive government reforms like the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, growing focus of leading pharmaceutical companies in the HPAPIs segment, and increasing demand for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are responsible for the large share of North America in the global HPAPI market.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=36582475



Global Key Players:

The HPAPI market is fragmented, with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. Prominent players in the HPAPIs market include Pfizer (US), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Teva (Israel), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Merck (US), AbbVie (US), Mylan (US), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland).

Different Growth Strategies Followed:

Players in High Potency APIs Market are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies, such as agreements, collaborations, alliances, and partnerships; mergers and acquisitions; and expansions.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com