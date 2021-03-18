Smelting Chemicals Market– Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2018 to 2026

Smelting Chemicals Market: Introduction

Smelting is a metallurgical process used to extract a metal from its ore. Various smelting chemicals are required as reducing agents and catalysts, among other functions in the smelting process. Smelting requires heat to decompose the ore and remove all other elements as slag or gas, leaving the metal to be extracted behind. Smelting chemicals used as reducing agents are majorly carbon sources such as coal, charcoal and coke. Reduction is done at high temperatures, wherein the elemental metal is obtained, while other contents are removed in the form of slag. This is also known as a form of extractive metallurgy. A reducing environment removes the oxygen atoms from the raw metal. It requires high temperatures varying over a large range, in terms of both, absolute as well as melting point of the mineral.

Smelting Chemicals Market: Segmentation

Based on the mineral type, the smelting chemicals market has been segmented as: Base metals Non-metallic minerals Precious metals Rare earth metals

Based on the sales channel, the smelting chemicals market has been segmented as: Direct Sales Indirect Sales

Based on the product type, the smelting chemicals market has been segmented as: Solvent extractants Reducing agent Others



Smelting Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific holds a significant share in the global smelting chemicals market, owing to the substantial growth of the mining industry in this region. This growth is supported by the growing need for energy due to industrialization, urbanization and improved lifestyle among the general population. Asia Pacific is expected to be followed by Latin America and Eastern Europe. North America and Europe are projected to exhibit slow growth, being mature markets. The rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the smelting chemicals market.

Smelting Chemicals Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of market participants operating across the value chain of the global smelting chemicals market are:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Clariant International Ltd.

Cytec Industries Inc.

Kemira OYJ

BASF SE

Huntsman International LLC

Orica Limited.

Cytec Industries

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

