Drug-Free Tennessee Encouraged Sober St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

Drug-Free Tennessee has a mission to educate people on the dangers of drug abuse.

Nashville, TN, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — WalletHub says that St. Patrick’s Day is the third-biggest drinking holiday in the United States. In 2018, 73 people died in drunk driving accidents on St. Patrick’s Day and according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 38 percent of drivers killed in St. Patrick’s Day accidents had a blood-alcohol level over .08.

Drug-Free Tennessee (DFT) has long warned youth and adults alike on the dangers of drug abuse, including alcohol abuse. For the 2021 St. Patrick’s Day celebration, the group encouraged folks to celebrate sober with family-friendly festivities.

On its Facebook page, DFT shared a chapter from the documentary The Truth About Drugs: Real People, Real Stories on “The Truth About Alcohol,” with encouraging messages about other ways to celebrate the holiday.

Drug-Free Tennessee has hosted virtual resources throughout 2020 at drugfreetn.org and has continued this year with audio-visual messages and videos aimed at helping people steer clear of drug abuse and addiction. The organization has also long offered virtual learning resources and free materials to all educators wanting to help people learn the truth about drugs. Resources are available free of charge through drugfreeworld.org.

Drug-Free Tennessee distributes the Truth About Drugs booklet, which cover all basic side effects of drugs, common street names, and how to recognize when you are being persuaded by a dealer. DFT also has a range of award winning Public Service Announcements and an award winning feature length documentary detailing the dangers of drugs and addiction. To learn more or to order booklets or view the videos, visit drugfreetn.org and drugfreeworld.org.