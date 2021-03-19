Conveyor Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends up to 2028

Global Conveyor Market: An Overview

A conveyor is an equipment used to handle and transport packages, products or any material. Conveyors are used to move products frequently between specific points. The conveyor is used to increase the speed of the operation and make the work secure. A conveyor can be of placed horizontally or vertically depending upon the application. Conveyors help to increase the productivity, are a reliable option.

Conveyors find application in various end-use industries such as automobile, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals, among others. Availability of conveyors in different lengths make them suitable for the small- and large-scale companies. Conveyors can be inclined or declined and can carry a wide range of products of different weights. Conveyors work for the extended period, but need regular maintenance to operate with maximum efficiency. Conveyors can have different belt types such as self-propelled belts, light conveyor belts, and manual belts.

Global Conveyor Market: Dynamics

The increased demand for automation the key factor expected to drive the growth of the global conveyors market. The manufacturers are investing to speed up the manufacturing process and increase their production capacity. The better handling and transportation capability of conveyors is expected to fuel the demand for conveyors. The high load-carrying capacity of conveyors make them an essential need for the industries that transport heavy materials or equipment such as an automobiles and electrical machinery.

Automatic conveyors reduce the labour cost and make the operation secure. The automatic conveyors are generally used by industries who have automatic operations. However, the small and medium level manufactures generally do not prefer conveyors due to the limited production, which is a factor expected to hamper the growth of the global conveyor market. There are many opportunities for the manufacturers to develop conveyors of low cost. The opportunities lie in utilizing the technologies such as big data & internet of things to optimize the production capabilities.

Global Conveyor Market: Segmentation

The global conveyor market is segmented on the basis of conveyor type, technology type, and end-use industry.

On the basis of conveyor type, the global conveyor market is segmented as:

Belt

Chain

Vertical

Overhead

Vibrating

Pneumatic

Trolley

Bucket

Others

On the basis of technology, the global conveyor market is segmented as:

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

On the basis of end-use industry, the global conveyor market is segmented as:

Warehouse & Distribution

Shipping & Logistics

Automotive

Consumer goods

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Conveyor Market: Regional Outlook

APAC is projected to grow at a significant CAGR in the global conveyors market over the forecast period. This is because of higher purchasing power of countries in APAC, such as India and China. ASEAN countries are expected to have the growth rate after India & China. The initiatives & investments associated with increasing the manufacturing in the region is expected to contribute to the growth of the conveyors market in APAC.

The increasing adoption of automation in Europe is anticipated to create a high demand for conveyors in the region. In Europe, Germany is expected to have the maximum market share in conveyor market. Italy and Russia Federation are projected to register low CAGR growth. North America is expected to have less demand because of maturity of the conveyor market in the region. MEA is anticipated to witness sluggish growth over the forecast period.

Global Conveyor Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global conveyors market are:

AMSS (Aircraft Maintenance Support Services Ltd.)

Schaefer Systems International Inc.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Dematic Corp.

Conveyor Units Limited

DS handling Systems Ltd.

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Interroll Holding AG

Swisslog Holding AG

Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Honeywell Intelligrate

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

MSK Verpackungs-Systeme GmbH

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Taikisha Ltd.

