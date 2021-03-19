Food Grade Ink Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Food Grade Ink Market Outlook

Food grade inks are printing inks used in food packaging and manufactured using good manufacturing practices. In general, food grade inks consist of a colorant, vehicle, solvent and additives. Food grade inks must comply with food safety standards for their intended use. Various factors, such as organoleptic properties and migration of materials, are considered while selecting a food grade ink. Food grade inks are formulated based on country-wise legal requirements. The other factors considered during the formulation of food grade inks include the content of packed food, conditions in which the food is stored and use of the food.

Food Grade Ink Market to outperform Food Packaging Market growth

Food Grade Inks have become popular in the food packaging industry due to evolving technologies and changing regulations. There has been continued evolution of newer materials due to changing consumer dynamics, food manufacturers’ demands and increasing regulations to enhance food safety. This scenario has resulted in increasing cost of materials and increasing overall production cost, which also reflects in the market value of food grade inks. Changing consumer preferences have resulted in improved developments in food packaging, which is also driving the growth of the food grade ink market. Specific guidelines framed by the EuPIA mandate that the raw materials must be selected as per the EuPIA guidelines, packaging design and food type. Visible set off is an essential factor considering while selecting food grade inks as it reveals the product information for the consumer. Among various product types, solvent-based food grade inks are primarily used for food packaging. To test the efficiency of the food grade ink, organoleptic properties and migration are examined. Organoleptic refers to the perception of human senses towards a food product’s taste and appearance.

Food packaging improvements are determined by changing consumer predilections. Safety concerns override these trends and have to fit in with pressures to make supply chains increasingly sustainable for food grade inks.

Food can be adulterated by passage of food grade ink through diffusion, setoff from a printed surface or while in use – particularly cooking at high temperatures. Food grade ink that is safe and has low-migration or coating will release levels below the acknowledged levels of contamination when they’re properly applied and dried after printing. The usage of appropriate food grade ink is important and following good manufacturing processes to demonstrate compliance and minimize risks is the direction the packaging industry is focusing on for further development of food grade ink products.

Among various regions, Europe is known to have strong potential for food grade inks as most of the food products sold in the region are packed. Increase in demand for direct packaging and improved participation of farmers with higher adoption of digital technology has further boosted the demand for food grade inks.

Global Food Grade Ink: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global Food Grade Ink market has been segmented as–

Water based

Solvent based

Sublimation

UV

Others

On the basis of printing type, the global Food Grade Ink market has been segmented as–

Sheethed litho Printing

Weboffset Printing

Gravure Printing

Flexo Printing

Screen Printing

Letterpress Printing

Inkjet Printing

Others

Global Food Grade Ink Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Food Grade Ink market are Needham Ink, Inkjet, Inc., Mylan Group, Independent Ink Inc., Digital Ink Technologies Pty Ltd, and others.

Innovations: Manufacturers of Food Grade Ink have been focusing on including innovative ingredients for wider applications in the food and beverages industry.

Case Study 1: Huber Group: The Company has adopted a special production method called MGA for food grade inks. This method offers highest food safety as well as best migration values.

Opportunities for Food Grade Ink Market Participants

Increase in demand from the food packaging has resulted in higher sales of food-grade inks in the recent years. Among the various types of food grade inks, products with higher food safety standards and unique features are expected to grow the most in the coming years. Manufacturers of food grade ink are focusing on innovative techniques utilizing natural ingredients (for example xanthan gum) offering various forms suitable for multiple printing techniques.

