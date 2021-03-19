Thyroid Function Test Market Worth $1.68 Billion – Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases and Rising Geriatric Population

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Growth in Thyroid Function Test Market can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of thyroid disorders, increasing awareness about thyroid disorders, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing consumption of alcohol & tobacco. Growth opportunities in emerging Asia Pacific countries to provide lucrative growth opportunities for players in the thyroid function tests market.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research -The report “Thyroid Function Test Market by Type (TSH Tests, T4 Tests, T3 Tests), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, and MEA) – Global Forecast”, is expected to reach USD 1.68 Billion, at a CAGR of 5.9%

The TSH tests segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market

On the basis of type, segmented into TSH tests, T4 tests, T3 tests, and other tests. In 2017, the TSH tests segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the thyroid function tests market. The large share rate of this segment can be attributed to the fact that TSH tests are initially prescribed by physicians to majority of patients (for the assessment of thyroid gland functioning) showing symptoms of thyroid disorders.

The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market

Based on end users, broadly segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research laboratories and institutes, and other end users. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global thyroid function tests market in 2017. The large share of the segment can be attributed to the growing patient population & the subsequent increase in clinical tests performed in hospitals and growing number of public healthcare awareness campaigns organized by hospitals.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global thyroid function tests market. This large share can be attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of thyroid disorders in the region, rising geriatric population, and increasing initiatives by the Canadian government for healthcare development in the country.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in the global thyroid function tests market include Thermo Fisher (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), DiaSorin (Italy), Danaher (US), Kronus (US), Merck (Germany), Cortez Diagnostics (US), bioMérieux (France), Qualigen (US), and Autobio Diagnostics (China). Companies also adopted other strategies such as agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their existing market position and enhance their market share