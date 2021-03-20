Iron Oxide Pigments Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights & Forecast Till 2031

Iron oxide pigments have been extensively used as a coloring agent since ancient times when humans used to paint on cave walls. Iron oxide pigments are a comparatively low-cost product which can resist color change due to constant exposure to sun rays.

They possess good chemical resistance and are stable under normal ambient conditions. Prominent use of iron oxide pigments lies in paints & coatings and in construction materials such as in mortar, concrete products, roofing tiles and paving stones.

Further, in plastic industries, iron oxide pigments are used as colorant for a variety of plastic products, such as vinyl sidings, food packaging, auto parts, home computers, toys and bottles. Continued demand from these end use products has drafted growth in iron oxide pigments market for their coloring purpose.

As per Fact.MR estimates, global pigments market has surpassed US$ 20 Bn mark in 2020, thus future demand for its subtype including iron oxide pigments market will also be witnessing steady growth in the forecast period.

Iron Oxide Pigments Market: Dynamics

Demand growth in iron oxide pigments market is mainly facilitated with constant need of coloring agent in various end use industry. Also being comparatively inexpensive than some of other coloring materials, its use and demand have been highly beneficiated.

However, use of iron oxide pigments at a larger extent on end use products are considered as an irritant to human safety. Furthermore, inhalation of iron oxides could cause unspecific lung inflammation. Thus, manufacturers of iron oxide pigments have to bear and mitigate all problems regarding hazards caused by iron oxide pigments.

Segmentation analysis of Iron Oxide Pigments Market

The global Iron Oxide Pigments market is bifurcated into four three segments: type, color, end use, and region.

On the basis of type, Iron Oxide Pigments market has been segmented as follows:

Synthetic

Natural

On the basis of color, Iron Oxide Pigments market has been segmented as follows:

Black

Red

Yellow

Others

On the basis of end use, Iron Oxide Pigments market is segmented as

Construction Materials Mortar Paving stones Roofing tiles Others

Paints & Coatings Primers Undercoats Others

Plastics

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, Iron Oxide Pigments market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Iron Oxide Pigments Market: Regional Outlook

From regional perspective, East Asia holds for largest market share in global iron oxide pigments market. Advancement in product quality, innovation and developments undertaken has propounded R&D projects drawing newer sense of growth opportunity in the region. Furthermore rapid upsurge in demand from the construction and coatings industries have driven market growth for iron oxide pigments market in East Asia. Growth movement for iron oxide pigments market in East Asia is highly supported by the investments done by some of prominent players in global market.

For instance, Lanxess has setup its iron oxide pigments manufacturing plant in Shanghai, China. Company has also made significant capacity expansion in the same plant. Thus, movement of global players to East Asia has added growth margin in the region. Next to East Asia comes Europe, which is second largest market for iron oxide pigments. There are several deposits of iron oxide pigment in European countries such as Cyprus, France, Iran, Italy and Spain. Thus, supply of iron oxide pigments in Europe is always bit close to its current demand. Latin America & MEA region accounts minimal share in terms of supply of iron oxide pigments, however, demand is anticipated to rise steadily in upcoming years.

Iron Oxide Pigments Market: Key Players

Iron oxide pigments market is highly fragmented in nature, with active number of player in each region. Some of the prominent players in global iron oxide market players which have strong hold in terms of domestic supply are CATHAY INDUSTRIES, Lanxess AG, Huntsman Corporation, KRONOS Worldwide, INC., BASF SE, Hunan Three-Ring Pigments Co., Ltd, Titan Kogyo, Ltd., Jiangsu Yuxing Industry and Trade Co., Ltd., and Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Key players in iron oxide pigments market are focused towards expansions through partnerships and acquisitions. One of the key development is about to close by end of 2020, with DIC Corporation signing a deal to acquire BASF Colors & Effects Business. Similar approach has been undertaken by other players in the past five years.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Iron Oxide Pigments market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The Iron Oxide Pigments Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Iron Oxide Pigments Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland & CIS)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Malaysia, Indonesia, & Thailand)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey)

The Iron Oxide Pigments report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The Iron Oxide Pigments report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Iron Oxide Pigments report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

