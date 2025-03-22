National Store Kicks Off 2025 with Exciting New Product Launches to Enhance Customer Experience

Dubai, UAE, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — National Store, a leading provider of cutting-edge technology and photography solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of several exciting Canon products for 2025. These latest offerings combine superior performance, versatility, and advanced features, making them the ideal choice for both professional photographers and business owners.

Canon’s Latest Innovations:

Canon RF 24mm F1.4L VCM Lens – This ultra-fast, wide-angle lens delivers exceptional clarity and is ideal for landscape, architecture, and astrophotography. The RF 24mm F1.4L VCM boasts a versatile focal length, allowing photographers to capture stunning details in a variety of environments with beautiful bokeh effects, perfect for both professional and creative use. Canon RF 50mm F1.4L VCM Lens – A must-have for professional photographers, the Canon RF 50mm F1.4L VCM offers incredible sharpness, a wide aperture for low-light photography, and fast, silent autofocus. This lens is perfect for portraits, events, and street photography, delivering superior results with every shot. Canon RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM Dual Lens – Designed specifically for crop-sensor cameras, the Canon RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM lens is a compact and lightweight option for wide-angle photography. Its dual-lens design offers versatility for capturing everything from sweeping landscapes to architectural details with clarity and precision. Canon RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM Lens – A powerful zoom lens offering a fast F2.8 aperture across the entire zoom range, the RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM is perfect for those looking for flexibility in both wide and telephoto shots. The built-in image stabilisation ensures clear, sharp images even in low-light conditions, making it a top choice for professional photographers in diverse environments. Canon SELPHY QX20 – The Canon SELPHY QX20 portable printer is perfect for capturing memories on the go. Small, sleek, and easy to use, this compact printer allows you to print photos directly from your smartphone or tablet, making it an ideal solution for those who want to create high-quality prints anywhere, anytime.

Canon PowerShot SX740 HS Lite Edition – Ideal for travel and everyday photography, the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS Lite Edition combines a compact design with powerful zoom capabilities. It features a 40x optical zoom and 4K video recording, making it the perfect companion for capturing stunning images and videos from a distance with ease.

Empowering Professionals and Creatives

National Store is excited to bring these groundbreaking Canon products to customers who demand nothing but the best in performance and quality. These new launches are designed to provide photographers and videographers with the tools they need to capture moments, create stunning imagery, and increase productivity.

“We’re proud to introduce these new Canon products to the UAE market,” said a National Store PR team. “Each of these products has been carefully selected to meet the demands of professional photographers, creatives, and businesses alike. As we step into 2025, we remain committed to offering our customers top-of-the-line products that elevate their craft and workflow.”

Availability

All of the newly launched Canon products, including the RF 24mm F1.4L VCM, RF 50mm F1.4L VCM, RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM Dual Lens, RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM, and Canon SELPHY QX20, are available now at National Store locations and online at https://nationalstore.ae/ . With these latest offerings, National Store continues to be the go-to destination for photography, printing, and office solutions.

About National Store LLC: National Store is a trusted name in the UAE for distributing Canon products, offering a full range of photography and videography solutions. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and the latest Canon technologies, the National Store is dedicated to supporting photographers at every level.