12th Annual Clinical Trials Summit 2021 (Virtual Conference)

12th Annual Clinical Trials Summit 2021

“A critical guide for successfully conducting clinical trials”

20th May 2021, Virtual Conference (Time Zone – IST)

New Delhi, India, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — 12th Annual Clinical Trials Summit 2021 will provide a platform to discuss on the futuristic advancements in clinical trials and clinical research. This multidisciplinary program involves broad participation of people from clinical trials community from around the globe who are focused on learning more about clinical research, clinical trials planning and management. This event opens discussion of timely topics of mutual theoretical and practical interest for clinical trial investigators who are developing new drugs and biologics. This groundbreaking platform continues the conversation between business, academics, patient advocacy, and regulatory agencies to discuss new methods and solutions to statistical challenges relevant to the design and analysis of clinical trials collaboratively in the real world.

DELEGATE REGISTRATION:

E-mail – kavitha@virtueinsight.co.in or Call M: +91 9361957193

Please note that this is a PAID event and NOT A FREE event (no complimentary passes available). Any invite, email or tickets issued mentioning it as a free pass or free ticket to this event through any third party site will strictly not be accepted by the organizer.

• Early Bird Price (Valid Till 9th April 2021) – (INR 6,000 + GST (18%) per delegate)

• Standard Price (Valid From 10th April 2021) – (INR 8,000 + GST (18%) per delegate)

• For more than 5 delegates please let us know your interests.

Conference Sponsor, Exhibition Stall & Paid Speaker Slot – Please email your interest and queries to kavitha@virtueinsight.co.in

KEY SPEAKERS:

• AMGAD SHEBL, Director, Global Clinical Safety & Pharmacovigilance / Clinical R & D, CSL Behring (Germany)

• RAVI SEKHAR KASIBHATTA, Senior Vice President, Clinical Research, Lupin

• MIRCEA CIUCA, Global Therapeutic Area, Head – Global Clinical Safety and Pharmacovigilance, CSL Behring (Switzerland)

• ARANI CHATTERJEE, Senior Vice President, Clinical Research, Aurobindo Pharma

• ANIRBAN ROY CHOWDHURY, Vice President- Clinical Research & Pharmacovigilance, Bharat Serums and Vaccines

• KAMALA RAI, Vice – President Sr Global Program Head, Novartis

• ARUN BHATT, Consultant – Clinical Research & Development

• PANKAJ GUPTA, Chief Scientific Officer, Novatris

• SEEMA PAI, Director- GSSO, Clinical Development & Operations, Treasurer-ISCR (Indian Society For Clinical Research), Pfizer

• AMMAR RAZA, Regional Medical Director – Middle East & Africa (MEA), Allergan Aesthetics, Abbvie (UAE)

• RAJENDRA JANI, Senior Subject Expert & Advisor, Clinical Research Consultant

• GANESH DIVEKAR, Vice President – Clinical operations + Biometrics, SIRO Clinpharm

• SHIVANI ACHARYA, Associate Director – Clinical Development & Pharmacovigilance, Abbott

• TAUSIF AHMED, Director-Global Clinical Management, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

• RAJEEV SHRIVASTAVA, Associate Director-Regulatory Affairs and Pharmacovigilance, Eli Lilly

• KRANTHI KIRAN PEBBILI, Director/Cluster Head – Medical Affairs, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

• RISHI JAIN, Medical Director, Abbive

• AMIT KUMAR, Head – Clinical Trials, Publications and Medical Excellence, AstraZeneca

• DILIP PAWAR, Head – Medical Affairs and Pharmacovigilance, Unichem Laboratories

• MANISH MISHRA, Chief Executive Officer, Suburban Diagnostics India

• NIVEDITA TELANG, Head Medical Affairs, GSK

• VAIBHAV SALVI, Head – Medical Information, Asia, Sanofi

• HARSHITA S. NAIR, Head of Legal, Roche Diabetes Care India

• KRUNAL KAVATHIYA, Medical Affairs, Torrent Pharmaceuticals

• PRASHANT BODHE, Head Clinical Operations, Rubicon Research

• RENUKA NEOGI, Clinical Research Operations Manager, Sanofi

• KAVYA KADAM, Consultant Global Clinical Trials

Plus more joining soon

KEY THEMES DISCUSSED:

• Clinical trials in India: Impact of COVID-19 and beyond

• The impact of COVID-19 on clinical trials

• Strategies implemented during tiring times of Covid-19 while conducting trials

• Medical management and adverse events

• Concerns, complexities & the way forward in performing clinical trials

• Addressing COVID-19’s global effect on clinical trials and the way ahead

• Challenges with Info: How to preserve data consistency & integrity

• Data collection, integrity and security issues and how to resolve them to facilitate good trial results

• Improving patient-centricity by protecting patients, especially in pandemic.

• What are the current challenges faced while recruiting patients? & Solutions

• Tech perspective – The future of clinical science and the recognition of best practices to speed up progress

• What improvements in the industry are needed in order to properly accept emerging technologies?

• Strategic partnership and outsourcing approaches

• Different approaches to choosing the best CRO to ensure the fulfillment of your needs

• Understand the current framework of clinical trial regulations in India

• Update on the new Clinical Trial Regulation, timescale for applications, implementing acts

• Be part of a major networking opportunity

