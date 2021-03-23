Established Cable Reticulation System Suppliers and Manufacturers

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — With the initiative to expand their reach, Advanced Strut soon realised that they would have to advance their product offering to start attracting more customers and, therefore, expand their reach. After several years of being a well-established supplier of cable reticulation products, such as trunking trays for cables and other products related to the organisation of cables, Advanced Strut did just that, and decide to start an in-house manufacturing warehouse.

The company decided that the best way to reach more customers would be if they sold products that majority of people and companies used. Apart from that, Advanced Strut also wanted to be able to sell products to a vast array of industries that were of a high quality, yet affordable as well. Therefore, they decided to start manufacturing a wide selection of products.

Backed with over 20 years of industry knowledge, Advanced Strut’s in-house manufacturing took off with a huge hit, so they put together a stellar manufacturing warehouse and have been reaping the benefits ever since. The main goal for their manufacturing was to be able to service industries like plumbing, fire detection, lighting, signage, and data industries, just to name a few, with stellar products that they would no longer have to wait for.

Some of the several products that companies can source from Advanced Strut include cable ladders and trays, wire mesh trays, support channels and brackets, cantilever arms, PVC and power skirting, service poles, gripple hanger systems, solar renewable energy support systems, and floor and wall reticulation ducting.

If you would like to learn more about Advanced Strut, view the many products they have for cable reticulation, see what products they manufacture at their in-house manufacturing warehouse, see what level of BBBEE compliant they are, as well as see the various industries they supply their vast range of products to, then you can visit them on their official website at advancedstrut.co.za

About Advanced Strut:

Advanced Strut is a Cape Town based company that has been operating for over eight years. In its inception, the company’s main goal was to be the leading supplier of cable reticulation products, which can include anything from trunking to wire mesh trays. However, the company later realised that they wanted to expand their reach and, therefore, had to expand their product range. So, Advanced Sturt decided to add general manufacturing to their list of services and products.

