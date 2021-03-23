Central Florida Zoo receives new maintenance vehicle from The Toro Company

SANFORD, Fla., 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Spend a few minutes working behind the scenes at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens and you’ll realize taking care of more than 350 animals and preparing the property for hundreds of visitors is a lot of hard work and heavy lifting.

But, staff at the Zoo are getting a hand, courtesy of a generous donation from The Toro Company, delivered by a local branch of WESCO. The Toro Company recently donated a new Workman MDX-D Utility Vehicle to the Zoo, a gift worth nearly $20,000.

The vehicle features two seats and a 1,250-lb. cargo capacity, as well as a 1,200-lb towing capacity. It will be used for property maintenance and other essential tasks at the Zoo.

“We’re incredibly thankful for every gift we receive at the Zoo, but I know our staff is excited about this one,” said Dino Ferri, CEO of the Zoo. “With this utility vehicle, they’ll be able to get around faster and bring a lot more with them. It’s essential, and we could not be more thankful to The Toro Company for this generous donation.”

The Toro Company specializes in a wide variety of products and services, including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions.

The donated vehicle is equipped for the toughest jobs the Zoo might encounter. It includes specialty upgrades such as an aggressive tire kit, a receiver hitch, canopy, electric bed lift, brush guard, light signals and roll-over protection.

In addition to thanking The Toro Company, Ferri thanked the WESCO team in Orlando, who received the vehicle and prepared it for use at the Zoo. With their help, Zoo staff will be ready to roll as soon as the vehicle is delivered.

The Zoo is still in the midst of its No Zoo Without You campaign, a sustainability effort to help make up for revenues lost during its closure due to COVID-19 last spring. Donations like this, as well as those from the community, are all immensely appreciated, Ferri said.

For more information on the Zoo, visit www.centralfloridazoo.org.

For more information about The Toro Company, visit www.thetorocompany.com. For more information about WESCO, visit www.wesco.com.

About the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is home to over 350 animals in Sanford, Florida. As a not-for-profit organization, it is a leader in conservation, providing experiences that excite and inspire adults and children to learn and act on behalf of wildlife. More information is available at www.centralfloridazoo.org.