Automotive Adhesive Market to expand at a 5% CAGR through 2030 | Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Arkema S.A., DuPont

The global market for automotive adhesives is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 7 billion by the end of 2030. The sector has been adversely affected by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, owing to lockdowns and restrictions on automotive production and raw material supply chains, which has hurt the production and delivery of automotive adhesives. However, the industry is expected to reflect steady growth in the near future, supported by investments towards product development aimed at longer durability and eco-friendliness, and transition by the automotive industry towards sustainability through hybrid and electric vehicles.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3800

Leading participants in the automotive adhesive market are focused on product improvements and long-term contracts with major end-user entities to improve their product offerings and maintain revenue streams, aiding their overall growth in the global market space.

Key Takeaways from Automotive Adhesive Market Study

The global automotive adhesive market is projected to expand at a 5% CAGR through 2030, with more than 10 pounds of adhesives being increased per car, as compared to vehicles a couple of decades ago.

In terms of adhesive type, structural adhesives will account for a major revenue contributions till 2030, owing to the diminishing popularity of conventional spot welds in the automotive industry.

As per end use, upholstery and powertrain applications are reflecting relatively faster growth in the automotive adhesive market, owing to demand in electric and hybrid vehicles and growing importance of interiors in aesthetics and comfort.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3800

Asia Pacific is projected to hold a major market share in the automotive adhesives sector, aided by the expansion of regional facilities by key international market players seeking to leverage the massive automotive industries of India and China, in addition to low labor and material costs.

With sluggish activities going on in automotive and manufacturing industries, demand for automotive adhesives will be adversely affected in the near term.

“With frequent advancements in automotive technology, and a wide range of materials for interior components and electronics, demand for adhesives has shot up, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. However, mature markets in North America and Europe will witness steady albeit slower growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3800

Product Development and Industry Collaborations Remain Crucial

Leading players in the automotive adhesive market include Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Arkema S.A., DuPont, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, Jowat SE, Dow Inc., 3M, Ashland, H.B. Fuller Company, and Franklin International, among others. The market is moderately fragmented, and the industry has largely been characterized by product development and industry partnership strategies.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com