Activewear Market Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis & Forecast Till 2031

Activewear is an apparel which boosts the performance of athletes during the sports and fitness physical activities by improving the body movements when compared to the regular clothes. Also, the activewear also helps to avoid muscle sprains and other ligament and muscle injuries. The appropriate fitting and proper support provided by these apparels, leads to the rapid growth of the global activewear market. Moreover, the active apparels support unique advantages like better breathability, quick drying, static resistance, thermal resistance, and chemical resistance due to which activewear is gaining significant traction among the consumers worldwide. North America is likely to dominate the global activewear market and is likely to continue maintaining its position as a dominant region throughout the forecast period. Activewear has gained more popularity among consumers now as compared to the last decade.

Activewear Market to Gain Traction due to Rising Inclination Towards Athleisure Wear

Owing to the rising trend of the athleisure wear in offices and casual occasions as well, the activewear market is likely to experience a propelling growth throughout the forecast period. The rising disposable income of the consumers and the rise in awareness among consumers about health and fitness fuels the growth of the global market for activewear. Additionally, an upsurge in the active participation of youth and aged people in the physical and sports activities, leads to an increase in the demand for activewear as well. However, the increase in the number of fake and counterfeit products adversely impacts the growth of the global activewear market. Increasing sports camps and empowerment initiative and campaigns also drives the overall sales in the activewear market. Moreover, the development of ecofriendly materials for the production of activewear is likely to attract the consumers preferring the environment friendly products, which ultimately boosts the global activewear market.

Activewear for Women Likely to Create Remunerative Opportunities for the Market

The global activewear market can be segmented based on type, fabric, and consumer orientation. On the basis of type, the global activewear market can be segmented into ready to wear, fashion outer, pants & T-shirts, wet suits & swimwear, shoes, and fashion brands. Based on the fabric, the global market for activewear can be segmented into polyester, nylon, neoprene, polypropylene, spandex, cotton, and others. Based on the consumer orientation, the global activewear market can be segmented into men and women. Geographically, the Activewear market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa.

Developing Regions to Show High Growth in the Activewear Market

Among seven regions considered, North America is likely to dominate the global activewear market. Europe also accounts for a dominant share in the activewear market owing to the high popularity of sports events, which leads to an overall growth of the activewear market during the forecast period. The developing region like Asia-Pacific is also likely to experience high demand among consumers due to active participation of people in the sports activities. Improving living standards and rising disposable incomes of the consumers in the Asia Pacific region are likely to fuel the growth of the global activewear market.

Research & Developments Related to the Innovative Fabrics to Fuel the Growth of the Activewear Market

The key players in the market are investing in significant efforts and money to develop fabrics which are easy to dry and wash, resistant to shrinkage, and wrinkles, which is likely to boost the global activewear market during the forecast period. Some of the prominent players prevailing in the activewear market are Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc., Gap Inc., Nike, Inc., North Face, Inc., Puma SE, Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Activewear market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Activewear market segments such as nature, source, ingredient type, distribution channel, and geography.

Regional analysis for the Activewear market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per the segments of Activewear. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

