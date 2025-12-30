Compression Therapy Market Driven by Rising Chronic Disorders

The global compression therapy market was valued at USD 4.25 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.34 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of venous and lymphatic disorders, including leg ulcers, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), lymphedema, varicose veins, and blood clots. The increasing burden of these conditions, particularly among aging populations and individuals with sedentary lifestyles, continues to support demand for compression therapy solutions.

According to the CDC (updated May 2024), deep vein thrombosis affects up to 900,000 people annually in the U.S. Globally, a report by Frontiers Media S.A. (September 2023) estimates the occurrence of DVT at five cases per 100,000 individuals per year. Incidence rates vary significantly with age, affecting approximately 2–3 individuals per 100,000 in the 30–49 age group, and increasing to around 20 individuals per 100,000 among those aged 70–79. The growing utilization of compression stockings, bandages, and wraps for managing these disorders continues to fuel market expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.43% in 2024, driven by high disease awareness, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong adoption of compression products.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, supported by a growing patient pool, improving healthcare access, and rising awareness of venous disease management.

By technology, the static compression therapy segment dominated the market with a 69.08% revenue share in 2024, owing to its wide clinical acceptance and cost-effectiveness.

By end use, the hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in 2024, supported by increasing inpatient treatments and postoperative care requirements.

By distribution channel, institutional sales accounted for the highest revenue share in 2024 due to bulk procurement by hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Market Size & CAGR

2024 Market Size: USD 4.25 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.34 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 3.8%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Chronic venous insufficiency and venous ulcers represent a substantial global health burden, influenced by factors such as aging populations, obesity, and inactive lifestyles. Compression therapy remains a highly effective treatment for venous ulcers, and rising prevalence rates are expected to support sustained market growth. Furthermore, compression therapy is widely regarded as a preferred treatment for varicose veins. According to the Society for Vascular Surgery, nearly 40 million Americans suffer from varicose veins. Additionally, data published by NCBI indicates that approximately 150,000 new cases of chronic venous insufficiency are diagnosed annually, with nearly USD 500 million spent each year on patient care.

Compression therapy functions by applying controlled pressure to affected limbs, improving blood circulation, reducing edema, alleviating symptoms, and promoting tissue healing. Increasing awareness of these clinical benefits among healthcare professionals and patients is accelerating adoption across both acute and chronic care settings.

The rising number of orthopedic procedures is further driving demand for compression therapy as part of postoperative care and rehabilitation. Surgeries such as knee and hip replacements, fracture repairs, ligament reconstructions, and arthroscopic interventions are becoming more common due to aging demographics, sports-related injuries, and advances in surgical techniques. According to the American College of Rheumatology, approximately 790,000 knee replacements and 544,000 hip replacements are performed annually in the U.S. In Australia, data published by the Australian Orthopedic Association National Joint Replacement Registry (AOANJRR) in 2024 indicates that over 2.1 million orthopedic procedures are conducted each year, reinforcing the growing need for compression therapy solutions.

Competitive Landscape and Company Insights

The global compression therapy market is moderately fragmented, with key players including Cardinal Health, Julius Zorn GmbH, 3M Health Care, Spectrum Healthcare, Bio Compression Systems, Inc., Stryker, and Gottfried Medical. These companies offer a broad portfolio of compression garments, stockings, wraps, and devices addressing venous disorders, lymphedema, and wound care.

In addition, the market is witnessing increased participation from emerging players and startups focusing on niche applications and innovative product designs. Technological advancements such as smart compression systems, gradient compression technology, 3D printing, cold compression therapy, and hydrotherapy-based devices are reshaping product development. Manufacturers are also emphasizing patient-centric designs that enhance comfort, ease of use, and compliance.

Key Compression Therapy Companies

Essity Aktiebolag (publ.)

Cardinal Health

Julius Zorn GmbH

Hartmann AG

Medi GmbH & Co.

SIGVARIS

BSN Medical GmbH

ArjoHuntleigh

3M Health Care

Spectrum Healthcare

Bio Compression Systems, Inc.

Stryker

Gottfried Medical

Tactile Medical

Conclusion

In conclusion, the global compression therapy market is poised for steady growth through 2030, supported by the increasing prevalence of venous and lymphatic disorders, rising orthopedic procedures, and growing awareness of compression therapy’s clinical effectiveness. While North America remains the dominant market, rapid expansion in Asia Pacific presents significant growth opportunities. Continued technological innovation, coupled with patient-focused product development, is expected to strengthen market penetration and sustain long-term industry growth.

