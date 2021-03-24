Bhubaneswar, India, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — NTSPL received “International Service Pride Award” in Managed IT Service Provider Category. The award is being organized by Topgallant Media in association with AAJTAK International, India News, NEWS1 India & Forbes India on 19th March 2021 at Hotel Shangri-La’s – Eros, New Delhi.

Mr. Sagar Mohanty, Managing Director, NTSPL has received the award in presence of Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State for Steel Govt. of India, Mrs. Mandira Bedi Indian Film Actress and Fashion Designer, Shri Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, Minister of State for Khadi and Villages Industries, Sericulture Industries, Textile, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, Export Promotion. Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Shyam Jaju, Ex-National Vice President, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shri Rajkumar Chahar, Member of Parliament (Fatehpur Sikri) and National President (Kisan Morcha) along with other dignitaries.

Started in the year 2007, having immense experience in the web designing industry, NTSPL is a rapidly growing website design company in India. NTSPL has a team of expert web developers; those are continuously working on implementing new techniques that are beneficial for your business website. Apart from website design & development services, NTSPL also provides digital marketing, mobile application development, full-stack development, website maintenance, WordPress development, eCommerce website development, IoT Application Development, Chatbot Development, ERP development services in India.